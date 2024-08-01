Man United Display Depth in Win Over Real Betis in San Diego

Manchester United Overcome Real Betis in San Diego Friendly

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side displayed their prowess with a convincing victory over Real Betis in a pre-season clash at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego. Despite facing a double injury setback before kick-off, with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Højlund ruled out for significant periods, the Red Devils showcased their depth and resilience.

Impressive Response to Early Setback

Even after falling behind to an early Iker Losada goal, United remained composed. The impressive Harry Amass saw his initial save from Rodri’s shot parried by Tom Heaton, allowing Losada to pounce. However, United’s response was swift and decisive. Amad Diallo, continuing his excellent form, won a penalty that Marcus Rashford calmly converted just two minutes later.

United’s Dominance Shines Through

Amad Diallo was again at the heart of the action, scoring United’s second with a powerful finish from a precise Amass cross. Before the break, Casemiro added a third, capitalising on United’s attacking momentum.

Final Stages and Key Moments

The second half saw fewer notable events, with Rashford limping off after a tackle from Héctor Bellerín. Diego Llorente pulled one back for Betis with a header, but United’s dominance ensured a comfortable win.

With this performance, Manchester United have shown their intent for the upcoming season, demonstrating depth and quality in their squad.