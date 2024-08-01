Rangers Captain Shuts Down Transfer Chatter

James Tavernier, the stalwart captain of Rangers, has publicly reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the club amid swirling transfer rumours. Despite the summer buzz linking him to Turkish powerhouses Besiktas and Trabzonspor, Tavernier remains resolute. In a candid interview with RangersTV, he expressed his focus, stating, “I just don’t take any notice, basically. I addressed it towards the end of last season. I am fully committed to the job in hand. That’s where my mindset will always be, fully committed, coming in day by day and trying my extreme hardest to push myself and the team on.”

Living the Dream at Ibrox

Since joining Rangers in 2015, Tavernier has become a pivotal figure at Ibrox, embodying the spirit and ambition of the team. Last year, he extended his contract under undisclosed terms, ensuring his stay at the club well into his thirties. His love for the game and the club is evident as he shares, “Every single day is joy for me to come in to train. I am living the dream.”

Overcoming Pre-Season Challenges

The beginning of the pre-season did not go as smoothly as Tavernier would have hoped, with a hip flexor injury sidelining him early on. However, his recovery was timely, allowing him to participate in crucial friendlies against Birmingham City and Union Berlin. Tavernier reflected on his return, “Sitting on the sidelines watching the lads training, it was hard to do but my body feels a lot better now. Getting two games under my belt before the season starts was key. Personally, I am ready to go.”

Kickoff to a New Campaign

As Rangers gear up for their upcoming Premiership campaign, which kicks off against Hearts this Saturday, Tavernier’s readiness to lead his team is more palpable than ever. His role as a leader is not just in playing but in setting an example of dedication and perseverance through every challenge.

James Tavernier’s journey with Rangers is a testament to loyalty and passion in modern football. His ability to inspire and lead, both on and off the pitch, continues to resonate with fans and players alike, promising another exciting season at Ibrox.