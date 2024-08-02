Paulo Bernardo: Celtic’s Midfield Master Stays

In a move that signals both ambition and continuity, Paulo Bernardo has inked a permanent five-year deal with Celtic, finalising a transition from Benfica that’s been in the pipeline since his successful loan spell. Last season, Bernardo’s presence in midfield was instrumental for the Scottish champions, culminating in a double trophy win—the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

The 22-year-old’s integration into Celtic’s fabric was seamless, featuring in 33 games and contributing four crucial goals. His performances not only endeared him to the Celtic Park faithful but also demonstrated his readiness for this bigger stage. “It’s amazing for me and it’s a big step in my career,” Bernardo shared with CelticTV, reflecting on his achievements. “I really enjoyed last season when we won the championship and the cup, so it was great for me – my first two titles in my career, too.”

Celtic Management’s Confidence in Bernardo

Celtic’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, expressed his satisfaction with Bernardo’s impact, noting his critical role at pivotal moments throughout the season. “Paulo made a great impact for us at some real pivotal moments, delivering for us when he needed to for the team and we are sure that he can bring that same determination, ability and quality to us over the next number of years,” Rodgers highlighted.

This endorsement not only underscores Bernardo’s immediate contributions but also sets the tone for what the club envisions in his ongoing development and influence.

Market Movements and Celtic’s Strategy

Amidst the buzz of the transfer market, Celtic’s strategic stance remains clear and firm. With other players like Matt O’Riley drawing attention from clubs like Atalanta and Southampton, Rodgers remains steadfast in maintaining squad integrity unless the offers meet Celtic’s valuation. “No player will leave here unless it is for the right valuation and, at this moment in time, there’s been no team has been anywhere near that,” Rodgers informed Sky Sports.

This approach not only protects Celtic’s assets but also reinforces the club’s valuation of talent, often undervalued due to the perceived competitiveness of the Scottish league compared to its richer counterparts.

Forward Focus for Celtic

As the Scottish Premiership opener looms, with Celtic hosting Kilmarnock, the club’s focus is sharply on reinforcing their squad to surpass last season’s achievements. The situation around Adam Idah also remains a subplot of interest, as Celtic awaits Norwich City’s decision on the striker’s future following disciplinary issues. “Adam is a Norwich player and I said he did fantastic with us last season and we’ll just see what happens in the coming weeks,” Rodgers stated, keeping the door open for potential developments.

With Bernardo’s commitment secured, Celtic looks poised to build on their domestic success, eyeing greater challenges ahead. The blend of youthful vigour and experienced heads, led by a tactical mastermind like Rodgers, suggests Celtic are not just consolidating but aiming higher in the competitive landscape of European football.