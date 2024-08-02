Revealed: Rangers Have Just Secured Their Most Important Summer Deal

Philippe Clement Signs New Deal with Rangers Until 2028

Clement Commits to Ibrox Until 2028

In a significant move that sets the tone for the future, Rangers manager Philippe Clement has inked a contract extension that will see him at the helm until the summer of 2028. Having taken charge of the Ibrox club in October, Clement’s tenure has already been marked by noteworthy achievements including clinching the League Cup and securing runner-up positions in both the Premiership and Scottish Cup.

💙 Gaffer. 📝 #RangersFC is delighted to announce manager @philippe_clemnt has agreed terms on a new, extended contract with the club. All the info 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 2, 2024

A Love Affair with Rangers

Reflecting on his commitment, Clement expressed a deep affection for his club and its supporters. “I have fallen in love with the club, with the fans, the stadium and with the city,” he remarked in a statement on the club’s official website. He added, “I see huge potential and now we need to make the club better and stronger in every department, that is our goal, and we are all really aligned about that.”

This sentiment underscores not only his emotional attachment but also his strategic vision for the club, promising a robust future as he plans to fortify the squad from the ground up.

Strategic Squad Rebuild

Under Clement’s guidance, the squad has seen a transformation, aiming for a balance of youth and experience. The departure of established players like Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Sam Lammers, and Kemar Roofe marks a pivotal shift in team dynamics, opening avenues for new talents to step in.

Rangers chairman John Bennett highlighted the productive discussions that paved the way for this extension. “Philippe and I had a far-reaching conversation at the end of May,” he stated. “Our shared ambition was clear: the rebuild of the Rangers men’s first team for the long term as well as short term. At that meeting we shook hands on this new contract and the board is delighted that the formalities have been concluded.”

Looking Ahead to a Promising Season

With the Premiership season set to kick off, Rangers face Hearts in an away game on Saturday. This match will not only serve as a curtain-raiser for their campaign but will also be a litmus test for the new-look team under Clement’s extended leadership. The team’s performance in this opening fixture will be a key indicator of how well the new strategies are taking shape under the Belgian’s guidance.

In conclusion, Philippe Clement’s renewed contract with Rangers is more than a mere extension; it’s a reaffirmation of mutual trust and a shared vision between him and the club. It speaks volumes about the club’s direction and their faith in Clement’s ability to bring glory back to Ibrox. With a clear focus on long-term growth and immediate impact, the Rangers are poised to begin a new chapter in their storied history, with Clement at the forefront, steering them towards success.