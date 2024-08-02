Revealed: Man United ‘At Risk’ of Major Injury Crisis Warns Injury Experts

Premier League Pre-Season: A Close Look at Miles Travelled and Injury Risks

Assessing the Pre-Season Travels

As the new Premier League season beckons, clubs have wrapped up their pre-season tours, which have seen them crisscross the globe in preparation for the gruelling months ahead. A recent analysis by OLBG highlights the vast distances covered by these teams, with Tottenham Hotspur topping the chart at a staggering 12,815.41 miles. But what caught my eye was not just the sheer mileage but the potential repercussions it spells for teams like Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tottenham Leads, But at What Cost?

Spurs have travelled the most, but the focus shifts quickly to Manchester United and Chelsea, who, despite covering slightly lesser distances, have had more players involved in summer tournaments like Euro 2024 and Copa America. United, with a concerning injury tally of 45 last season, might find themselves in a precarious situation yet again.

“United had the most injuries last season (45) followed by Chelsea (43) and could be set to suffer again due to their demanding summer schedules,” the report states, echoing a sentiment that has been prevalent amongst fans and pundits alike.

Injury Shadows Loom Over Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag’s squad could be facing another challenging season fraught with injury concerns. Last year’s high injury count undoubtedly hampered their campaign, leaving them to finish a disappointing eighth in the league. With Ten Hag at the helm, there was hope for a turnaround, especially after their FA Cup victory. However, the Dutchman now faces the daunting task of navigating through potential fitness crises brought on by extensive travels and active summer duties of his players.

“A spokesperson for OLBG said: ‘Players, managers and even fans are now speaking out about the fixture pile-up that’s affecting the top teams in football,’” highlighting the broader implications of the current scheduling.

Premier League’s Travelling Dilemma

The analysis provided by OLBG sheds light on an issue that is increasingly concerning: the balance between commercial commitments and player welfare. While clubs embark on lucrative overseas tours to expand their global footprint, the physical toll on players cannot be ignored.

“Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have already given that a go this summer by travelling to Australia for a couple of friendlies but Manchester United could be the team most likely to look like they’ve been carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders,” the OLBG spokesperson added.

The lesser-travelled clubs like Southampton, who covered the least distance, might find themselves at a physical advantage, at least at the start of the season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a staunch Manchester United fan, this report from OLBG is unsettling but not surprising. Watching United grapple with injuries last season was painful, and the prospect of facing similar challenges is disheartening. The pre-season travel stats only add to the anxiety.

Manchester United’s rigorous pre-season schedule coupled with significant international commitments for key players spells a recipe for potential disaster. It’s crucial that Ten Hag manages his squad’s fitness meticulously. Perhaps, the introduction of younger, less fatigued players could help mitigate some risks associated with tired legs.

The commercial benefits of touring are clear, but they should not overshadow the primary goal: competing effectively in all competitions. United must find a better balance to ensure that their pursuit of global popularity does not continue to cost them on the pitch.

While the excitement for the new season is palpable, there’s an underlying fear that history may repeat itself with injury woes. As fans, we can only hope the management takes proactive steps to prevent another injury-laden season. It’s high time the club prioritizes the health and fitness of the squad to match their ambitions on the field.