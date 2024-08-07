Report: Man United Set to Beat Two Clubs in the Race to Sign £30m Midfielder

United Eyeing Fofana to Bolster Midfield Options

You can only shop based on what you can spend. Manchester United are actively seeking to strengthen their midfield this summer, and Youssouf Fofana of AS Monaco has emerged as the latest prime target. With a number of current midfielders facing uncertain futures, the Red Devils are looking for reliable and affordable additions to support Erik ten Hag’s vision. Here’s a comprehensive look at why Fofana could be the right fit for United.

What’s been said

According to a report by Teamtalk, “Dan Ashworth is keen on a Man Utd move for Youssouf Fofana.” It’s no secret that Manchester United are in the market for new midfield recruits, and Fofana appears to be a significant target. The likes of Donny van de Beek and Sofyan Amrabat are no longer at the club, while the futures of Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro continue to be up for debate. Indeed, McTominay is reportedly on the radar of Premier League rivals Fulham and Tottenham, though his preference is to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. With these uncertainties, Fofana, who is also on the radar of AC Milan and West Ham, is seen as a potential anchor in United’s midfield.

Looking at the Key Stats

Youssouf Fofana, born on January 10, 1999, is a 25-year-old central midfielder currently playing for AS Monaco in Ligue 1. Standing at 1.85 meters, he has built a reputation as a robust defensive midfielder. Last season, Fofana made 35 appearances for Monaco, scoring four goals and providing four assists. His international experience includes three caps for the French national team, having made three appearances off the bench during Euro 2024. In terms of overall minutes, Fofana clocked a total of 2,973 minutes last season. His physical presence and work rate make him a valuable asset in the midfield.

Drawing Comparisons

Maybe the best insight is comparing him to the target United really wanted. When comparing Fofana to PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, the statistics reveal interesting insights. Ugarte, also a midfielder, boasts a slightly better challenge success rate with a TKL% (tackles success rate) of 48.3%, compared to Fofana’s 45.5%. Additionally, Ugarte’s pass completion rate stands at an impressive 91.2%, whereas Fofana’s is 81.2%. These metrics suggest that while Fofana is a formidable player, he may not be as effective as Ugarte in certain defensive and passing aspects. This could be a contributing factor to Fofana’s more accessible market valuation. There’s the argument over the teams they play for, but it’s telling where United went first of all.

Likelihood and fee

Fofana’s market value is estimated at €30 million, according to Transfermarkt, and his contract with AS Monaco runs until June 2025. However, with only a year left on his contract after this summer, there is potential for a reduced fee, making him a more affordable option for Manchester United. United’s current financial constraints mean they need to make strategic signings, and Fofana could be a pragmatic choice. Although he may not be their first-choice target, his affordability and the potential to strengthen United’s midfield make him a viable candidate. You feel he’d jump at the move and with the wages United offer it’s understandable why. There’s real legs in this one.