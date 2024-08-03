Wolves’ Gary O’Neil Discusses Star’s Future Amid Transfer Interest

Wolves Manager Gary O’Neil on Pedro Neto’s Future

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has opened up about the potential departure of star player Pedro Neto. In a candid discussion, O’Neil acknowledged that the club would not hinder Neto’s departure if a significant offer materialises this summer.

Neto’s Potential Transfer Interest

Arsenal have shown interest in the Portuguese international, and Tottenham have also been linked with the winger. Neto’s last season was a rollercoaster, scoring two Premier League goals and providing nine assists. However, his campaign was plagued by hamstring issues, limiting him to only 11 League starts. Despite these setbacks, Neto represented Portugal at Euro 2024 without further injuries.

O’Neil’s Perspective on Neto’s Future

Pedro Neto still has three years remaining on his contract at Molineux. O’Neil remains hopeful that the talented player will stay but admits that a lucrative offer could change the situation. Reflecting on Neto’s value, O’Neil said, “I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club.”

The Current Situation at Wolves

As things stand, there have been no concrete offers for Neto. O’Neil shared that Neto is in a good place, both physically and mentally. He has had discussions with the player about the team’s style of play and how Neto fits into it. O’Neil stated, “Obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.”

Preparing for All Scenarios

O’Neil also acknowledged the reality of football transfers, stating, “But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”

In conclusion, Wolves are bracing for all possibilities regarding Neto’s future, balancing their aspirations with the realities of the transfer market.