West Ham vs Crystal Palace in Tampa: TV Channel and Live Stream Info

How to Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Stream

London Derby Showdown in Tampa

West Ham and Crystal Palace are set to face off in a thrilling London derby, but this time in Tampa, Florida. The Hammers are looking to bounce back after a rain-affected defeat to Wolves in Jacksonville.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace enjoyed a victorious start to their pre-season, overcoming Gary O’Neil’s side. While Julen Lopetegui seeks immediate improvement from his squad, Oliver Glasner remains pleased with Palace’s positive start, even if pre-season results aren’t paramount.

London sides meet in Florida 🇺🇸 🦅 Crystal Palace vs West Ham ⚒️ Watch the pre-season friendly match live on Premier Sports 2 at 12am tonight 📺 pic.twitter.com/gjpAtyoHo6 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 3, 2024

Where to Watch the Match

TV Channel: The game will be aired on Premier Sports 2, with coverage commencing at 11.55 pm BST.

Live Stream: Subscribers to Premier Sports can stream the match live. Additionally, fans can catch the action on Palace TV, the West Ham App, and the official West Ham website, provided they have a subscription.

Don’t miss this exciting pre-season clash as these two Premier League sides continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

