Haaland Hat-Trick Powers City to Pre-Season Win Over Chelsea

City Dominate Chelsea in Pre-Season Clash

Erling Haaland starred as Manchester City clinched a 4-2 victory over Chelsea in a pre-season match held in Columbus. The Norwegian striker netted a hat-trick, capitalising on a series of Chelsea errors to secure the win. Within the first five minutes, Haaland struck twice, benefitting from defensive lapses by Enzo Maresca’s side. A misplaced pass from Tosin Adarabioyo led to Levi Colwill fouling Haaland, resulting in a fourth-minute penalty, which Haaland converted after a retake.

Moments later, a misplaced pass by Moises Caicedo gifted Haaland his second, as he intercepted and slotted the ball home. City’s relentless pressing continued, and they extended their lead in the second half. Substitute Raheem Sterling’s blunder allowed Oscar Bobb to score with a neat near-post finish in the 55th minute. Haaland completed his hat-trick just a minute later, seizing on another error, this time from Malo Gusto.

Chelsea’s Response and Tactical Challenges

Despite the defeat, Chelsea managed to pull two goals back. Raheem Sterling volleyed in a cross on the 59th minute, followed by Noni Madueke’s late counter-attacking goal in the 88th minute. The match, witnessed by 68,000 fans at Ohio Stadium, highlighted both teams’ contrasting pre-season preparations. While City will return to the UK to face Manchester United in the Community Shield, Chelsea continues their US tour with an upcoming fixture against Real Madrid.

Maresca’s Tactical Evolution

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s new manager, acknowledged the need for refinement in his tactical approach, having been in charge for just five weeks compared to Pep Guardiola’s eight-year tenure. The errors in playing out from the back were evident, with all four City goals resulting from Chelsea’s mistakes. Maresca expressed confidence in his system’s long-term benefits despite these setbacks, noting the team’s ability to create scoring opportunities, including missed chances by Christopher Nkunku and Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea faced additional challenges with 15 senior players absent due to international commitments, a situation less severe for City. Maresca’s experimentation with player positions, such as Malo Gusto starting at left-back over Ben Chilwell, remains a work in progress. He admitted, “It is a strange game because you plan the game in one way, then you concede two goals and it changes the dynamic.”

City’s Rising Stars and Key Players

Jack Grealish, left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, showcased his determination by assisting in City’s first goal and forming a potent attacking trio with Haaland and Oscar Bobb. Guardiola praised Grealish’s performance, stating, “Jack has had an unbelievable three games… Not how he performs, but how he’s training and his behaviours, which are like two seasons ago.” Haaland’s sharpness was evident with a 56-minute hat-trick, signalling his readiness for the new season.

City’s youthful talent shone through, with Bobb scoring and impressing throughout the game. Other young players like Rico Lewis, James McAtee, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Nico O’Reilly also featured prominently. With key players like Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden yet to join the main squad, Grealish, Haaland, and Bobb may lead the line against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium next weekend.