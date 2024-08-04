Ray Parlour Backs Midfielder Signing as Boost for Arsenal’s Declan Rice

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Mikel Merino: A Boost for Declan Rice?

Arsenal’s Midfield Ambitions

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has expressed excitement over the club’s potential acquisition of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino. As the Gunners continue to strengthen their squad, Merino’s arrival would mark the third major signing of the summer, following the additions of goalkeeper David Raya and £42 million defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Merino, who starred in Euro 2024, is reportedly a key target for Mikel Arteta. The 28-year-old is valued at a relatively modest £25 million, and sources suggest that personal terms with the north London club are already in place. The prospect of pairing him with Declan Rice has caught the eye of many, including Parlour.

Ray Parlour’s Endorsement

Parlour, a cult hero at the Emirates, believes that Merino’s presence could free up Rice, allowing the Englishman to play a more advanced role. Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour noted, “It [signing Merino] gives Declan Rice a little bit more license to go forward if you’ve got another holding midfielder in there. I know he plays like that for England in that holding role, but I like to see Declan get forward. And as I’ve said before, I’m a little bit of an old-fashioned midfielder, I like the box-to-box players.”

Merino’s recent performances, including a crucial 119th-minute goal against Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-final, have showcased his versatility and ability to contribute offensively. His experience and skill set would provide Arsenal with a dynamic option in the midfield, potentially enhancing the team’s attacking prowess.

Merino’s Versatility and Experience

Despite interest from his current club, Real Sociedad, Merino appears keen on a return to the Premier League, having previously played for Newcastle during the 2017/18 season. His all-around abilities make him a valuable asset; last season, he scored eight goals and provided five assists across all competitions. Moreover, Merino led the top seven European leagues in duels won, tallying 326, highlighting his defensive capabilities.

The Perfect Timing for Arsenal

Parlour’s endorsement of Merino also comes with a nod to his age and experience. At 28, Merino is entering his prime, making him an ideal addition to Arteta’s squad. As Parlour aptly put it, “He’s a good age. It’s perfect.” The midfielder’s potential signing would not only bolster Arsenal’s depth but also provide a perfect complement to Rice’s style of play.

In conclusion, Arsenal’s pursuit of Mikel Merino represents a strategic move to strengthen their midfield and offer Declan Rice the freedom to advance. With Merino’s blend of offensive and defensive skills, he could be a crucial piece in Arteta’s tactical puzzle, helping the Gunners compete at the highest level.