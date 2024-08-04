Goldbridge: “It was like watching Man United last season”

Manchester United’s Preseason Woes: A Reflection on the US Tour

The latest preseason tour has been a mixed bag for Manchester United, and Mark Goldbridge, from The United Stand, didn’t hold back in expressing his frustrations. With a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool as the tour’s final act, there are significant concerns for the upcoming season. This article delves into the key takeaways from the tour, the issues plaguing the squad, and what lies ahead for United under Erik ten Hag.

The Struggles on the Pitch

“Manchester United lose 3-0 to Liverpool on the US tour. It’s the final game of the tour, and ultimately, there’s three big things to take from it,” Goldbridge lamented. The host of The United Stand outlined the recurring issues: the lack of significant progress, the persistent injuries, and the apparent stagnation in squad development. As he put it, “we’re heading into another season with the same dross.”

Injuries and Squad Depth

One of the most concerning aspects highlighted by Goldbridge was the injury situation. He noted, “for the last year, it feels like every week we play a game, whether it’s preseason or not, we seem to pick up a major injury.” This statement resonates with the frustration of fans who have seen key players sidelined repeatedly. The injuries to players like Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have left gaps that have not been adequately filled, leading to a lack of depth and versatility.

The Need for Transfers

Goldbridge was particularly critical of United’s transfer inactivity, stating, “bottom line is, de Ligt and Agarte and Mazra have been waiting to come to Manchester United for weeks. What are Man United waiting for?” This question reflects a broader sentiment among fans and pundits alike: the club’s inability to close deals promptly. Goldbridge emphasized the need for new signings, especially in the midfield and defense, to replace the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who have not consistently performed at the required level.

The Liverpool Game: A Reality Check

The match against Liverpool served as a stark reminder of the gap between United and their rivals. “It was like watching Man United last season,” Goldbridge noted, highlighting the team’s inability to press effectively and the midfield’s vulnerability. The performance left a sour taste, especially for fans in the United States, who had hoped for a more inspiring display. “Liverpool wipes their ass with Manchester United,” Goldbridge bluntly stated, summarising the embarrassment of the defeat.

Positives and Hope

Despite the overwhelming negativity, there were a few glimmers of hope. Goldbridge mentioned young players like Amas and Ahmad as potential positives. However, he stressed the importance of nurturing and protecting these talents, ensuring they are not overburdened. The return of players like Marcus Rashford and the potential arrival of new signings could still change the team’s trajectory.

Conclusion

As the preseason concludes, Manchester United fans are left with more questions than answers. The sentiment expressed by Goldbridge captures the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future. “If we’re watching Manchester United next season with some of the players that we’ve seen on this tour, then we’re going to be in for a very, very long season,” he warned. The upcoming weeks will be crucial as the club navigates the transfer market and prepares for the new season. For now, the fans can only hope that the right decisions are made, and the team can start the season with renewed vigor and confidence.