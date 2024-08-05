Premier League Striker Attracts Interest from Tottenham and Arsenal

Solanke’s Future: Bournemouth Star in Demand

Dominic Solanke’s Standout Season

Dominic Solanke shone brightly for Bournemouth last season, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s leading scorers. The 26-year-old netted 21 goals and provided four assists across all competitions, making him a hot property in the transfer market.

Interest from Tottenham and Arsenal

Solanke’s impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with Tottenham and Arsenal both keen to secure his signature. Tottenham is reportedly interested in bringing the Chelsea forward into their squad. However, Arsenal could enter the fray with a substantial offer, potentially complicating matters for Spurs.

Price Tag and Contract Situation

Standing at 6ft 2in, Solanke’s presence on the pitch is formidable. His contract with Bournemouth extends until 2027, and the club has set a hefty £65m release clause. Tottenham believes a bid of £60m might be enough, but the competition is fierce.

Strategic Moves for Spurs and Arsenal

Both clubs are actively seeking a new striker. Tottenham needs to fill the void left by Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich in 2023, while Arsenal is contemplating selling Eddie Nketiah to bolster their attack alongside Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.