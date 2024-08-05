Ornstein: Man City ‘Close to Agreeing Deal’ to Sell £70m Star to La Liga Giants

Atletico Madrid’s Strategic Move for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez

Unpacking Atletico’s Pursuit of Alvarez

Atletico Madrid is reportedly on the verge of finalizing a significant deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City, a development reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic. This would be in a move that could be worth up to around £70million. The move underscores Atletico’s intent to bolster their attacking options, as the Spanish club is now discussing the final details, including the price and payment terms. This progress marks a rapid evolution since negotiations began just last week.

Alvarez, who joined City from River Plate for £14 million in January 2022, has greatly multiplied his market value after contributing to Manchester City’s recent success. The 24-year-old Argentine forward has been instrumental in the club securing two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a Champions League victory, highlighting his pivotal role despite often playing second to Erling Haaland.

Alvarez’s Impact at City

With 54 appearances last season across all competitions, Alvarez notched up 19 goals and 13 assists. His significant international experience, including a standout performance at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, only adds to his appeal. According to Ornstein, “Alvarez is keen on a move to the Spanish capital and personal terms are not expected to be a problem,” which suggests a smooth transition if the deal goes through.

Broader Transfer Market Movements

This potential transfer is part of a broader shuffle in the European football market. Concurrently, Atletico Madrid’s negotiation tactics may be softening their stance on other players, notably Samu Omorodion, whom Chelsea is eyeing for a substantial fee. These intricate dealings highlight the strategic interplay between major clubs across Europe as they strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.

Financial Implications and Strategic Fit

The expected transfer fee for Alvarez, which is anticipated to be at least five times what City paid initially, reflects not only the player’s individual merits but also the inflated market dynamics. Atletico’s investment in Alvarez could be seen as a strategic move to enhance their forward options, especially in light of potential departures and the need to remain competitive both in domestic and European contests.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Manchester City fan, it’s bittersweet to see Julian Alvarez poised to leave for Atletico Madrid. His impending departure, as reported, might seem like a smart financial move for City, but it’s hard to overlook what his absence will mean on the pitch. Alvarez wasn’t just a backup to Haaland; he was a spark that could change the course of a game, evident in his significant contributions to our trophy-laden seasons.

Seeing a player of Alvarez’s calibre leave is always tough. His development from a promising talent at River Plate to a world-beater at City and his vital role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph make him a player any club would loathe to lose. While the financial upside is evident, with City set to make a substantial profit, one can’t help but feel the emotional tug of seeing such a talent head to new pastures.

Moreover, Alvarez’s move could signal a shift in City’s strategy or perhaps a realignment of the squad, which might be necessary but no less poignant. As fans, we trust in the management’s vision but can’t shake the feeling of what might have been if Alvarez had stayed and continued to flourish in our colours. The thought of watching him light up the Wanda Metropolitano in Atletico’s red and white is a prospect that will take some getting used to.