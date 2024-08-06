Man United’s Injury Nightmare – £60m Defender OUT Until November

Leny Yoro Sidelined After Surgery on Foot Injury

Manchester United’s recent recruit, Leny Yoro, has been sidelined following successful surgery on a foot injury, an update from the club revealed this Monday. The young defender is now bracing for a three-month recovery period due to a fractured metatarsal sustained during a match against Arsenal in their pre-season tour across the United States.

Injury Details and Recovery Timeline

During the clash held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the 18-year-old Yoro was forced to leave the field in the first half after the injury. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. A product of Lille, Yoro’s transfer to Manchester United was sealed at a fee potentially rising to €70 million (£60 million). His injury necessitated a substitution, bringing in academy product Rhys Bennett.

Impact on Team Line-Up

This setback is a blow to United’s preparations for the upcoming season, particularly with important Premier League fixtures looming against teams like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa. However, there is optimism within the club that Yoro could return to the pitch for the game against Chelsea at Old Trafford scheduled for November 2.

Broader Pre-Season Challenges

The injury saga extends beyond Yoro. Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is facing a mounting injury crisis as key defenders Aaron Wan‑Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans were all compelled to exit during a recent pre-season defeat to Liverpool. This series of injuries follows a tough season where United ended with their lowest ever Premier League finish, exacerbated by an injury crisis that rendered six first-team defenders out of action at one point.

Forthcoming Fixtures

Adding to the immediate challenges, United’s striker Rasmus Hojlund is expected to miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury incurred in the same match as Yoro. The team is set to face Manchester City in this season’s Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, August 10, and will kick off the new Premier League season at home against Fulham on August 16.

This series of injuries poses significant tactical and lineup challenges for Ten Hag as he aims to steer Manchester United back to its former glory.