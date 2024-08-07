Chelsea Closing in on Atletico Madrid Forward Deal

Chelsea Target Samu Omorodion as Atletico Madrid Looks to Reshape Squad

Chelsea are on the verge of securing a deal for Spanish forward Samu Omorodion, currently plying his trade at Atletico Madrid. The move comes as part of Atletico’s broader strategy to generate funds, following their substantial acquisition of Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez earlier this week.

Omorodion’s Journey from Granada to Chelsea’s Radar

Omorodion, 20, has had a rapid ascent in Spanish football. He burst onto the scene with Granada last summer, marking his La Liga debut with a goal against his future club, Atletico Madrid. This impressive start earned him a transfer to the Spanish capital, although his development continued on loan at Alaves. During his time there, Omorodion demonstrated his potential, netting eight goals across 35 appearances—a respectable tally for a young striker in a top European league.

Currently, Omorodion is showcasing his talents on the international stage, competing for Spain at the Paris Olympics. His contributions have been vital, including a goal that has helped propel Spain to the final. This form has undoubtedly caught the eye of Chelsea’s scouting department, who see him as a promising addition to their attacking options.

Atletico Madrid’s Squad Reshuffle

Atletico Madrid’s decision to offload Omorodion is tied to their recent big-money move for Julian Alvarez. The £81.5m deal, which includes an initial payment of £64.4m and potential add-ons of £17.1m, has put pressure on the club to balance their books. Offloading Omorodion not only helps in that regard but also clears space in the squad for Alvarez, who is expected to play a pivotal role at the Wanda Metropolitano.

In a related development, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is also set to join Atletico in a separate £33m deal. This move will further bolster Atletico’s midfield as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Chelsea’s Summer Transfer Activity

Chelsea’s pursuit of Omorodion is just one piece of a busy transfer window for the Blues. The West London club has already invested heavily, spending around £115m on various talents. Among the new arrivals are midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, and Omari Kellyman, as well as goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. The defence has been strengthened with the acquisitions of Tosin Adarabioyo and Caleb Wiley, while the attack sees fresh faces in winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu.

On the outgoing side, Chelsea have seen a significant reshuffle. Defenders Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall have departed, along with forward Omari Hutchinson. Additionally, seasoned players like Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, and Thiago Silva have left on free transfers. The future of Romelu Lukaku remains unresolved, with the Belgian striker’s career at Stamford Bridge appearing increasingly uncertain after two seasons on loan in Italy.