Report: Ipswich Town Set Sights on 19-year-old Winger in Potential £12m Move

Ipswich Town’s Ambitious Moves: Odobert and Szmodics in the Spotlight

Ipswich Town’s transfer strategy is heating up as they aim to bolster their squad with high-calibre players before the transfer window closes on August 30. The Tractor Boys are reportedly targeting Burnley winger Wilson Odobert and Blackburn Rovers’ forward Sammie Szmodics, signalling their intent to compete vigorously in the Premier League. As detailed by TeamTalk, these potential acquisitions could significantly enhance Ipswich’s attacking prowess.

Wilson Odobert: Ipswich’s Prime Target

Ipswich Town’s interest in Wilson Odobert is a testament to their ambitious transfer plans. Odobert, a standout player for Burnley last season, showcased his talents despite the club’s relegation. The 19-year-old Frenchman recorded three goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances, underlining his potential to thrive in top-flight football, and is currently valued at around £12million.

Burnley, having suffered relegation, may find it challenging to retain Odobert, particularly with Ipswich and other big clubs vying for his signature. Odobert’s versatility and skill set make him a valuable asset, and Ipswich’s manager Kieran McKenna is reportedly a big admirer. McKenna sees Odobert as a player with immense potential who could develop into a top performer within Ipswich’s exciting setup.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Wilson Odobert: Performance Data Breakdown

Wilson Odobert’s performance data from the last 365 days offers a comprehensive view of his abilities as a midfielder. According to Fbref, this radar chart provides key insights into Odobert’s strengths and areas for improvement, highlighting his contributions in attacking, possession, and defending metrics.

Attacking Proficiency

Odobert excels in several attacking categories, showcasing his potential as a dynamic offensive player. His Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) and Shot-Creating Actions both stand at an impressive 77th percentile, indicating his ability to generate scoring opportunities. Additionally, his Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) is at the 77th percentile, and his assists are in the 80th percentile, further underlining his creative prowess.

His proficiency in successful take-ons is particularly notable, where he ranks in the 99th percentile. This stat reflects his ability to beat defenders one-on-one, making him a significant threat in attacking situations.

Possession and Ball Progression

When it comes to possession and ball progression, Odobert’s stats are exemplary. He ranks in the 99th percentile for both Progressive Carries and Progressive Passes Received, showcasing his skill in advancing the ball and positioning himself to receive forward passes. His high ranking in touches (93rd percentile) also demonstrates his involvement in play and comfort with the ball at his feet.

However, his pass completion percentage is relatively low, situated in the 18th percentile. This suggests there is room for improvement in his passing accuracy, which could be crucial for maintaining possession and building attacks.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Odobert’s stats indicate a need for development. His metrics for Tackles and Interceptions, Clearances, and Blocks are all on the lower end, with percentiles of 10, 1, and 2 respectively. This suggests that while Odobert is an attacking asset, his defensive contributions are limited, and improving in these areas could make him a more well-rounded player.

Conclusion

Wilson Odobert’s performance data from Fbref reveals a player with significant attacking and possession skills, particularly in creating opportunities and progressing the ball. His defensive metrics, however, highlight areas for potential growth. As Ipswich Town considers bolstering their squad, Odobert’s stats present a compelling case for his potential impact, especially in offensive roles.

Sammie Szmodics: A Proven Goal-Scorer

Alongside their pursuit of Odobert, Ipswich Town are also keen on securing Blackburn Rovers’ forward Sammie Szmodics. Szmodics, who topped the Championship scoring charts with 27 goals last season, is pushing for a move to the Premier League. His desire to play at the highest level aligns perfectly with Ipswich’s ambitions.

However, negotiations between Ipswich and Blackburn have been challenging. Blackburn, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are reluctant to let go of their star forward unless their valuation is met. Szmodics is contracted with Blackburn until the summer of 2026, adding a layer of complexity to the transfer discussions.

Kieran McKenna’s Vision and Strategy

Kieran McKenna, Ipswich’s manager, has been tight-lipped about individual targets but has emphasized the club’s relentless efforts to strengthen the squad. Following a pre-season friendly win over Hoffenheim, McKenna stated, “The club are working very hard to strengthen the team and the squad. That’s ongoing in several different areas. We hope that’ll progress well in the next few weeks.”

McKenna’s strategic approach focuses on bringing in the right players who fit both the immediate and long-term vision of the club. This meticulous planning is evident in Ipswich’s pursuit of players like Odobert and Szmodics, who not only bring immediate quality but also have the potential for further development.

Strengthening Ipswich’s Attacking Options

The potential addition of Odobert and Szmodics would significantly bolster Ipswich’s attacking options. Odobert’s pace, creativity, and ability to take on defenders would add a new dimension to Ipswich’s wing play. Meanwhile, Szmodics’ goal-scoring prowess and experience in the Championship would provide a reliable source of goals.

Ipswich’s current interest in these players highlights their commitment to building a competitive squad capable of sustaining their Premier League status. McKenna’s comments reflect a broader strategy focused on holistic growth, ensuring that new signings align with the club’s ethos and long-term objectives.

Conclusion: A Promising Future

Ipswich Town’s transfer pursuits indicate a promising future for the club. The potential signings of Wilson Odobert and Sammie Szmodics would not only enhance their squad depth but also signal their intent to establish themselves as a competitive force in the Premier League. The next few weeks will be crucial as Ipswich work tirelessly to secure these key targets and build a squad capable of achieving their ambitious goals.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Ipswich Town supporter, the potential signings of Wilson Odobert and Sammie Szmodics are exhilarating. The prospect of seeing Odobert, a young and dynamic winger, grace the Portman Road pitch is enough to spark dreams of a thrilling Premier League campaign. His ability to weave through defences and create scoring opportunities could become a vital asset for our team.

Sammie Szmodics, on the other hand, brings a proven goal-scoring record. His 27 goals in the Championship last season highlight his knack for finding the back of the net, something that could be crucial in our quest to stay competitive in the Premier League. Szmodics’ experience and goal-scoring ability would provide the cutting edge we need in the attacking third.

Kieran McKenna’s approach to meticulously building the squad is commendable. It’s clear that he’s not just looking for quick fixes but players who can contribute to the club’s long-term success. This strategy aligns perfectly with what every Ipswich fan desires – sustained success and growth in the Premier League.

As the transfer window edges closer to its deadline, the excitement among fans is palpable. Securing these signings would not only boost our squad but also reinforce the belief that Ipswich Town is ready to compete at the highest level. The future looks bright, and we can’t wait to see our beloved Tractor Boys take on the Premier League with renewed vigour and ambition.