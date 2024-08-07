Report: Crystal Palace ‘Preparing’ to Sign £17m Defender as Marc Guehi Replacement

Newcastle Get Guehi Transfer Boost as Crystal Palace Step Up Replacement Talks

Marc Guehi: A Hot Commodity

Newcastle United remains in active discussions with Crystal Palace over a significant transfer for Marc Guehi. The Magpies’ initial bid for the 24-year-old England international defender was turned down by the Eagles, but they are expected to come back with a higher offer soon.

Guehi, who shone at Euro 2024, has caught the eye of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. With two years remaining on his current contract, Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park is now under intense scrutiny.

Palace’s Replacement Plans

Crystal Palace is not sitting idly by as the transfer speculation swirls. They are preparing to escalate their pursuit of Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix as a potential replacement for Guehi. The 24-year-old Frenchman is entering the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga club, and there is a growing sense that he may seek a new challenge.

Peter Christiansen, Wolfsburg’s managing director, commented on Lacroix’s situation: “You have to consider all scenarios. Without wanting to blame anyone: it is never ideal when a player is entering the last year of his contract. But that is the situation, we are talking to Maxence, we would like to keep him. But the player and those around him also have their thoughts and ideas. And then we will see what happens.”

Transfer Fees and Negotiations

Lacroix is speculated to be available for approximately £17 million (€20m), though Wolfsburg aims to secure the best possible deal to ensure they can adequately replace him. One of their primary targets is Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg, who impressed during his loan spell at Mainz last season. The 22-year-old Dutch defender is also attracting interest from PSV Eindhoven and Stuttgart.

Lacroix has reportedly been in regular communication with Palace boss Oliver Glasner since last season. He revealed to German newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung in May: “We spoke on the phone after the game between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace about two weeks ago. It’s not the time to talk about my future. All that matters to me now is Wolfsburg. We have a mission, which is to stay in the league. And when this mission is accomplished, we can head on holiday with a smile. We can talk after the season.”

Chelsea’s Stake in Guehi’s Future

Another layer to Guehi’s potential transfer is Chelsea’s interest. The Blues, who sold Guehi to Palace for £18m in 2021, included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal. This means they stand to benefit financially from any future transfer. Additionally, Chelsea retains the right to match any bid Newcastle submits for the defender, potentially complicating the Magpies’ pursuit.

Liverpool also showed interest in Guehi earlier in the year but have yet to formalize any offer.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Guehi’s Potential Move

From a Crystal Palace perspective, losing Marc Guehi would be a significant blow. His performances have been consistently strong, earning him recognition at both club and international levels. However, the club’s proactive approach in identifying Maxence Lacroix as a replacement shows strategic foresight.

Lacroix: A Suitable Replacement?

Lacroix’s potential arrival at Selhurst Park could be a savvy move. His age and experience in the Bundesliga make him a promising candidate to fill Guehi’s shoes. Moreover, the fact that he is familiar with Oliver Glasner’s coaching methods could facilitate a smoother transition should the transfer materialize.

Financial Implications

The financial aspects of this deal are also noteworthy. If Guehi moves to Newcastle, the sell-on clause would ensure a significant windfall for Chelsea, potentially affecting the transfer dynamics. Crystal Palace must negotiate carefully to secure the best possible outcome, balancing immediate squad needs with long-term financial health.

As the transfer window heats up, the saga of Marc Guehi’s potential move to Newcastle and Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Maxence Lacroix will be intriguing to follow. Both clubs have a lot at stake, and the outcomes of these negotiations could shape their fortunes for the upcoming season.