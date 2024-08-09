Kane Returns as Tottenham Clash with Bayern Munich In Preseason

Tottenham and Bayern Munich: Pre-Season Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their final pre-season fixture, the anticipation is building for a clash against Bayern Munich. After a narrow 2-1 loss to the German giants in Seoul, Spurs will be eager to demonstrate their progress under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. With the Premier League season just around the corner, this match represents the last opportunity to fine-tune tactics and assess the squad before the serious business begins.

A Chance for Spurs to Bounce Back

Tottenham’s first encounter with Bayern Munich this summer was a tightly contested affair. Despite a valiant effort, the London side fell short, with Pedro Porro’s stunning goal providing a rare highlight in an otherwise challenging match. While pre-season results are often dismissed as inconsequential, this game carries added significance as it serves as the final rehearsal before Spurs face Leicester City in their Premier League opener. The desire to avenge their recent defeat and build momentum will undoubtedly fuel Tottenham’s performance.

Key Details for Matchday

The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, 10 August 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fans can catch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at the same time. For those unable to watch on TV, live streaming will be available via the Discovery+ app. Additionally, SPURSPLAY subscribers will have access to live coverage, ensuring that Tottenham supporters won’t miss a moment of the action.

Team News: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Tottenham head into this fixture without any significant injury concerns, though Destiny Udogie remains absent. Harry Kane, now a Bayern Munich player, has returned to training and will make an emotional return to face his former club. Alongside Kane, Eric Dier, another Spurs stalwart who departed this summer, is expected to receive a warm tribute.

Final Preparations Before the Premier League Begins

For Ange Postecoglou, this match offers a final opportunity to implement his tactical vision and solidify his starting eleven. With the Premier League curtain-raiser against Leicester looming, the stakes are high for Tottenham’s players to make their case for inclusion in the first team. Bayern Munich, with their own ambitions for the upcoming Bundesliga season, will provide a stern test, making this a must-watch contest for football fans.