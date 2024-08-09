Report: Liverpool Eye New Striker as Dortmund Closes In

Liverpool’s search for a new striker has been a prominent topic as the transfer window approaches its conclusion. Among the names linked with a move to Anfield is Hoffenheim’s rising star, Maximilian Beier. At just 21 years old, Beier has quickly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising talents, making 33 appearances last season, netting an impressive 16 goals, and providing three assists.

Beier’s Bundesliga Impact

Maximilian Beier’s performances have not gone unnoticed. His remarkable contributions on the pitch earned him a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made an appearance off the bench. It’s no surprise that top clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, have shown interest in securing his services this summer. However, it seems that Liverpool’s interest is more concrete, with reports suggesting that they have already initiated talks with Hoffenheim regarding a potential deal.

Liverpool’s Transfer Priorities

While Liverpool have been actively seeking to bolster their midfield, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi reportedly on their radar, the need for additional firepower upfront cannot be ignored. Arne Slot, Liverpool’s head coach, has prioritised strengthening the midfield, and the club is closing in on Zubimendi. However, the deal hinges on meeting his £51m release clause. Despite this, the Dutchman also recognises the need for competition in the striker position, particularly to challenge Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Borussia Dortmund Swoops In

Despite Liverpool’s interest, it appears they may have missed out on Beier. According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Beier had the opportunity to join Liverpool but has opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund instead. This decision positions the youngster as a replacement for Niclas Füllkrug, who recently completed a transfer to West Ham United for £27m.

“Liverpool have never lost their focus on Maximilian Beier. There were talks in recent days and weeks,” Plettenberg wrote on X. “But we‘ve been told again today: Beier has clearly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over all other options. Process ongoing to reach the total agreement between Dortmund and Beier on personal terms. After that, Dortmund will open negotiations with Hoffenheim.”

What’s Next for Liverpool?

As the transfer window narrows, Liverpool must quickly pivot their attention to alternative targets if they are to strengthen their attacking options. With Beier likely heading to Dortmund, the Reds will need to act swiftly to avoid further disappointments. Slot’s ambitions for the season depend on it, and the pressure is mounting.

The pursuit of Zubimendi will likely take centre stage in the coming days, but the need for attacking reinforcements remains critical. Whether Liverpool can find the right player to fit their tactical setup and provide the necessary competition for Nunez and Gakpo will be pivotal in their quest for silverware this season.