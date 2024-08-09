Report: Celtic to Hijack Rangers’ Move for Man United Star in Old Firm Transfer Clash

Old Firm Rivalry Intensifies: Celtic’s Bold Move to Hijack Man Utd Star from Rangers

The Old Firm derby, one of football’s most storied rivalries, is set to get even more intense as Celtic reportedly plan a daring move to snatch Manchester United’s young star, Hannibal Mejbri, right from under Rangers’ nose. This scoop comes courtesy of TeamTalk, shedding light on an intriguing twist in the Scottish football transfer saga.

Strategic Moves in the Transfer Market

Rangers, having lost the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic last season, have been particularly active in the transfer market, with significant changes to their squad. Philippe Clement’s active role in reshaping the team underscores his commitment to reclaiming the title. But it’s Celtic’s audacious plan that’s stealing the headlines.

According to Frank McAvennie’s insights shared with Football Insider, Celtic is not just looking to strengthen their squad but do so by directly challenging Rangers’ transfer targets. “I’ve heard from people involved in this that Celtic want to hijack the player from Rangers. That’s brilliant,” McAvennie revealed.

Analyzing the Impact of Hannibal Mejbri’s Potential Move

Hannibal Mejbri, despite limited appearances, has shown glimpses of his potential at Manchester United. His move to either of the Scottish giants could significantly bolster their midfield options. For Celtic, securing Mejbri would be a double victory, enhancing their squad and simultaneously dealing a psychological blow to Rangers.

Further Signings and Expectations

While Celtic has added a few new faces, including two goalkeepers, more signings are anticipated. Brendan Rodgers, lauded by McAvennie as one of Europe’s elite coaches, is expected to be in active discussions to bring more talent to Celtic Park. “We’ve got another couple of weeks before the transfer window closes, I would’ve liked to have seen Celtic spend some money already,” McAvennie added, highlighting the anticipation and expectations surrounding Celtic’s transfer activities.

Rangers’ Response and Future Prospects

As the transfer window remains open, both Celtic and Rangers have the opportunity to make further adjustments to their squads. Rangers’ response to Celtic’s aggressive tactics will be crucial, potentially defining the tone for the rest of the season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Hannibal Mejbri’s Rising Profile

Hannibal Mejbri’s Attacking Prowess

The latest performance data from Fbref showcases Hannibal Mejbri’s considerable impact in the midfield during the 2022-2023 Championship season. Over 1,947 minutes of play, Mejbri’s stats reveal a player with a high involvement in creating opportunities. His percentile rankings in assists (93rd) and expected assists (xAG) at 90th, place him among the elite creators in his position. These figures suggest that Mejbri not only creates numerous chances but also delivers quality passes that are likely to result in goals.

Possession and Passing Accuracy

In terms of possession, Mejbri demonstrates strong control and distribution skills, essential for dictating the pace and flow of the game. With a 76th percentile ranking in shot-creating actions, he frequently initiates offensive plays. However, there’s room for improvement in his overall pass completion rate (33rd percentile), which may need to be addressed to enhance his effectiveness in transitioning play and maintaining possession under pressure.

Defensive Contributions and Overall Impact

Defensively, Mejbri shows a well-rounded ability to contribute beyond just offensive statistics. His performance in blocks is particularly notable, sitting in the 73rd percentile. This ability to disrupt opposition plays adds a valuable dimension to his game, making him not just an offensive asset but also a player capable of holding his own in defensive scenarios.

Overall, Hannibal Mejbri’s performance data from the 2022-2023 season underscores his potential and versatility as a midfielder. His high rankings in creative metrics combined with solid defensive stats paint the picture of a player who could play a pivotal role for any team aiming to strengthen their midfield dynamics. As he continues to develop, Mejbri’s blend of attacking flair and defensive diligence will undoubtedly make him a key asset in the future.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a fervent Celtic supporter, the prospect of our club pulling off such a strategic coup fills me with immense pride and excitement. Hijacking Hannibal Mejbri’s transfer from Rangers is not just about adding a talented youngster to our ranks; it’s a statement of intent. This move could potentially unsettle Rangers and shift the balance of power even more in our favour.

Celtic’s proactive approach in the transfer market, especially under the guidance of a top-tier coach like Brendan Rodgers, signals our ambition to not only dominate in Scotland but also make a mark in European competitions. Every Celtic fan should be thrilled about the direction our club is taking, particularly with such bold manoeuvres in the transfer market. This is more than just a game of football; it’s a chess match, and Celtic is playing to win not only on the pitch but off it as well.

The anticipation of possibly seeing Hannibal donning the Celtic green and white adds an extra layer of excitement as we approach the new season. His talent, coupled with Rodgers’ expertise, could very well translate into a formidable force. This move, if successful, would indeed be a masterstroke.

In essence, the thrill of possibly outmanoeuvring Rangers in such a dramatic fashion makes this transfer window one of the most exhilarating in recent memory for every Celtic supporter. Here’s to hoping we see Hannibal at Celtic Park, ready to make a significant impact!