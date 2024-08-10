Mark Goldbridge: Man United’s Injuries Are Out of Control

Man United’s Injury Crisis: A Recurring Nightmare

The injury woes at Manchester United seem to be stuck on repeat, much to the frustration of fans and pundits alike. Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand expressed his exasperation during a recent reaction video to Erik ten Hag’s press conference ahead of the Manchester City game. “Unfortunately, I’m feeling like Beyoncé—I’m getting a bit of déjà vu because we are officially in another injury crisis,” Goldbridge lamented, drawing attention to the alarming similarity to last season’s struggles.

Injuries Mounting Before the Season Even Begins

With the new season on the horizon, Manchester United are already grappling with a worrying number of injuries. Goldbridge detailed the situation: “The squad’s pretty much the same… but Yoro is injured, Amrabat’s not there anymore, Varane’s not there anymore.” Most concerningly, Erik ten Hag confirmed that key players like Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire are all potentially sidelined. As Goldbridge pointed out, “That’s our old back four… they’re all injured.”

The recurrence of these injuries, particularly among the same set of players, is becoming a major talking point. “Some people will say it’s the training,” Goldbridge noted, but he swiftly debunked that theory. “What we’re really getting the evidence here is it’s not the training—it’s the players.” He highlighted that players like Harry Maguire, who is now 31, are more injury-prone than ever, and this trend is not just a coincidence.

The Consequences of Persistent Injuries

The impact of these injuries goes beyond just the immediate loss of key players. Goldbridge emphasised the long-term implications: “Luke Shaw will never play 75% of a season again. He is always going to be injury-prone.” This reality is a bitter pill for fans to swallow, especially given Shaw’s potential when fully fit. “When he’s fit, he’s one of the best left-backs in the world,” Goldbridge admitted, but he was quick to add, “When he’s fit, pisses people off because that’s like saying, you know, Roy Keane’s one of the best holding midfielders in the world if he was in his 30s—he’s not, he’s retired.”

The frustration is compounded by the fact that these players are on long-term contracts with significant wages, making it nearly impossible for the club to move them on. Goldbridge was blunt in his assessment: “Their bodies aren’t capable of the way we want to play football… they don’t suit the way we want to play.” This mismatch between the players’ physical capabilities and the team’s tactical demands creates a significant challenge for ten Hag as he tries to mold the squad to his vision.

Is There a Way Forward?

So, what’s the solution? Goldbridge doesn’t shy away from the harsh truth: “We’re stuck with them because of wages and nobody wanting them.” The persistent injuries among key defenders are not just a matter of bad luck but a structural issue that Manchester United must address if they hope to compete at the highest levels.

Goldbridge’s analysis underscores the gravity of the situation: “Even if they stay, they’re not going to be fit that much either because they don’t suit the way we want to play.” This grim outlook suggests that without significant changes, Manchester United’s injury woes are likely to continue, hampering their chances in crucial matches and across the season.