Dave Hendrick: What on Earth Are Chelsea Doing?

What Are Chelsea Doing?

Chelsea Football Club is navigating a bewildering transfer strategy under Todd Boehly’s ownership, characterised by high spending and questionable decision-making. As Dave Hendrick of The Two Footed Podcast criticises, Chelsea’s recent moves have raised more questions than answers about the club’s future direction.

Questionable Goalkeeper Signings

Chelsea’s approach to their goalkeeping options exemplifies the confusion. Hendrick notes that the club has spent nearly £90 million over two summers on five goalkeepers, including 19-year-old Mike Penders, yet none seem ready to claim the starting spot. Hendrick argues, “You can only play one goalkeeper at a time, and two of these are going to have their careers negatively impacted by this stockpiling of players.”

Defensive Uncertainty

The uncertainty extends to Chelsea’s defense, where there is no clear starter at left-back or center-back. The club’s reliance on Reece James, who often struggles with injuries, further complicates matters. Hendrick suggests, “Personally, I’d have sold Reece James and given the starting job to Malo Gusto.”

Midfield and Attack: A Work in Progress

In midfield, Chelsea’s partnership of Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo has failed to gel, with Hendrick bluntly stating, “It’s a midfield double pivot that didn’t work at all last year.” The situation in attack is equally murky, with numerous signings like Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, and potentially Pedro Neto, but no guaranteed goal scorer upfront.

The Broader Issue

Hendrick summarises Chelsea’s predicament: “All this money spent, there’s no plan.” The club’s scattergun approach to transfers has left them with a squad brimming with potential but lacking cohesion and a clear strategy. As Hendrick points out, “This is why Todd Boehly is not allowed any say in how the Dodgers are run.”

Chelsea’s transfer strategy under Boehly has left fans and pundits alike questioning the club’s direction. Despite significant investment, there remains a lack of clarity on how the team will be structured and whether they can truly compete at the top level.