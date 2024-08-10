Celtic Star Callum McGregor Ends Scotland Career

Callum McGregor: A Celtic Stalwart Steps Down from Scotland Duty

McGregor Calls Time on International Career

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has announced his retirement from international football, closing a significant chapter in his career. The 31-year-old midfielder, who has been a mainstay in the Scotland national team, leaves behind an impressive record of 63 caps. McGregor, a product of Celtic’s youth academy, was part of Steve Clarke’s squad that competed at Euro 2024. His decision to retire from international duty comes after careful consideration, and while Clarke expressed his disappointment, he also acknowledged the reasoning behind McGregor’s choice.

A Career of Dedication and Honour

Reflecting on his journey with the national team, McGregor described his decision as “very difficult” but ultimately “the right one at the right time.” Speaking to Celtic’s website, he shared his pride in representing Scotland, stating, “It has been a huge honour to achieve 63 caps for my country, as appearing just once would have been a dream come true.”

McGregor’s international career is marked by his relentless commitment to Scotland, a sentiment he emphasised by saying, “Throughout my career, I wanted to make myself available for Scotland at all times and whenever selected, give the absolute maximum possible to help the country and represent the supporters with passion and pride.” His contributions were instrumental in Scotland’s return to major tournaments, a feat that will “always be a source of real pride” for the midfielder.

The Impact on Celtic

While McGregor’s decision marks the end of his international journey, it also signifies a new phase in his career at Celtic. Brendan Rodgers, the club’s manager, acknowledged the significance of McGregor’s international achievements but also noted the benefits his retirement will bring to Celtic. Rodgers commented, “From a selfish perspective, of course for Celtic it’s really good news because he gets the chance to recover. You all know the number of games that he plays.”

McGregor’s dedication to his craft is well-known, with Rodgers highlighting his intense work ethic: “He never has a day off ever. Even if he has a free day, he’s either recovering, he’s thinking about the game, so these little windows that he will have will give him the chance to do that.” This renewed focus on his club career could see McGregor continue to excel in the Scottish Premiership, where he has already established himself as a key figure.

A Legacy for Scotland

Steve Clarke, Scotland’s head coach, paid tribute to McGregor’s influence on the national team, particularly his leadership qualities and consistency. “Callum’s consistency of performance and leadership qualities have been a real catalyst in the team’s return to major tournaments,” Clarke said. He also praised McGregor as a “coach’s dream” for his professionalism and dedication, qualities that have left a lasting impact on the squad.

As McGregor steps away from international duty, his legacy within the Scotland team is secure. His contributions, both on and off the pitch, have set a standard for future generations. Clarke summed it up aptly, stating, “He will be missed by his team-mates, the coaches, the backroom staff and, of course, the fans.”

Callum McGregor’s retirement from international football may close one chapter, but it opens another in which his focus and energy will be wholly devoted to Celtic. His career, defined by commitment and excellence, continues to inspire both his club and country.