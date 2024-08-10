Celtic Closing In on Adam Idah: Rodgers Confident in Transfer

Celtic’s Pursuit of Adam Idah: Brendan Rodgers Remains Confident

As the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, Brendan Rodgers has expressed his confidence that Celtic will successfully secure Adam Idah from Norwich City. The Scottish champions have made a renewed bid for the 23-year-old striker, who impressed during his loan spell in Glasgow last season. Despite Norwich’s reluctance to accept the latest offer, negotiations remain ongoing, and Rodgers remains optimistic that a deal will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Celtic’s Renewed Bid for Adam Idah

Celtic’s pursuit of Adam Idah has been a priority for Brendan Rodgers, who sees the Irish international as a key addition to his squad. The Hoops had previously had a £4 million bid rejected by Norwich City, but the club is determined to bring Idah back after his successful stint in the second half of last season. During his time at Celtic, Idah scored nine goals in 19 appearances, proving to be a valuable asset to the team. His goal-scoring ability and physical presence have made him a top target for Celtic as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Rodgers has made it clear that he is keen to see the deal concluded swiftly, stating, “I’m hoping, by the end of the window, that can be done, with some others.” This reflects the urgency with which Celtic are approaching the transfer, aware of the need to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Idah’s Disciplinary Issues at Norwich

Adam Idah’s situation at Norwich has been complicated by recent disciplinary issues. Last month, he was omitted from the squad for a friendly against Hoffenheim after arriving late for a team flight, an incident that raised questions about his future at the club. Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup cited this as the reason for his exclusion, further fuelling speculation about Idah’s potential departure.

However, despite these setbacks, Idah’s talent is undeniable. His record of 17 goals in 115 appearances for Norwich, combined with his impactful loan at Celtic, has kept him on Rodgers’ radar. The Celtic manager is hopeful that a return to Glasgow could provide the striker with the fresh start he needs.

O’Riley’s Future at Celtic Under Scrutiny

While Celtic work to bring Idah back, another key player’s future hangs in the balance. Matt O’Riley, the Denmark midfielder, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly interested in his services. At 23, O’Riley has shown immense potential, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Brendan Rodgers, however, has praised O’Riley for his professionalism amid the transfer rumours. “The behaviour and the respect shown to everything and what it is we’re trying to do has been brilliant,” Rodgers commented, underscoring O’Riley’s commitment to the club despite the ongoing speculation.

Rodgers emphasised that while there is no rush to sell O’Riley, the club will consider any substantial offers. “If a club meets the valuation that the club thinks he will go or he can go, then that will happen,” he stated, leaving the door open for a possible departure.

As the transfer window deadline looms, Celtic fans will be eagerly watching developments, hoping for the successful acquisition of Idah and clarity on O’Riley’s future. Rodgers, ever the strategist, will be keen to ensure that his squad is in the best possible shape as they aim to defend their Scottish Premiership title.