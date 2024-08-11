Can Arsenal Overcome Lyon in Their Final Pre-Season Showdown? Where To Watch

As Arsenal prepare to wrap up their summer campaign, Mikel Arteta’s men return home fresh off a commanding 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. This match against Lyon serves as the final test before the Premier League kicks off, where the Gunners will set their sights on dethroning Manchester City.

With the season opener against Wolves looming, Arteta has nearly the entire first-team squad at his disposal, making this fixture a vital preview of what’s to come. Fans will be eager to see how the team shapes up, particularly with key players back in action.

Final Preparations Before the Premier League

This final pre-season encounter offers a last glimpse of the squad before the serious business begins, promising an exciting season ahead for Arsenal fans.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Lyon

For those wanting to catch the action live, the match will be streamed on Arsenal’s official website, exclusively available to subscribers.

