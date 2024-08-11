Is Manchester United’s Defender Time Up As Club Close in On £59m Defensive Duo

United Set to Sign De Ligt and Mazraoui in Major Transfer Coup

Manchester United are on the brink of bolstering their squad with the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, a move that could significantly reshape the defensive line under Erik ten Hag. MEN reports that United’s offer, which has risen to £42 million, has been accepted by Bayern Munich for De Ligt. The Dutch centre-back, who has already verbally agreed on personal terms with the club last month, is set to have his fee spread over three years.

Mazraoui, Bayern’s 26-year-old right-back, is also poised to join United for a fee of around £17 million. The Morocco international has been targeted as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose future at Old Trafford appears increasingly uncertain.

Strengthening Familiar Ties

De Ligt’s reunion with Erik ten Hag is one that has excited many United fans. The Dutch manager knows De Ligt well from their time together at Ajax, where the young defender made a name for himself as one of the most promising talents in Europe. Mazraoui, who also played under Ten Hag at Ajax, brings versatility to the table, capable of playing both as a right-back and a left-back, which could be crucial given the current injuries to United’s senior left-backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Wan-Bissaka’s Uncertain Future

United’s struggle to sell Wan-Bissaka is reportedly delaying the completion of these deals. The 25-year-old right-back, who was signed for £50 million from Crystal Palace in 2019, is now close to securing a move to West Ham United. United are prepared to offer Wan-Bissaka a £5.6 million pay-off to make up for the shortfall in his salary at West Ham, given that he is in the final year of his contract and earns around £90,000 a week.

Wan-Bissaka’s recent injury in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Liverpool may have further complicated matters. As he edges closer to the exit, the arrival of Mazraoui could provide the much-needed cover and competition in the full-back positions, a crucial aspect as United prepare for a challenging season ahead.

Ten Hag’s Dutch Connection

Should the deals for De Ligt and Mazraoui go through, they would take the tally of Ten Hag’s signings who have played for Ajax up to six, highlighting the manager’s preference for players he has previously worked with. This growing Dutch influence at Old Trafford could bring a more cohesive and familiar style of play, something United fans have been yearning for since Ten Hag’s arrival.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

There’s a mix of excitement and trepidation surrounding these potential signings. While the arrival of De Ligt and Mazraoui could signal a positive shift towards strengthening the defensive line, the underlying issues at the club, particularly with the handling of Wan-Bissaka, raise questions.

De Ligt is undoubtedly a world-class talent, and his partnership with Raphael Varane could be the backbone of United’s defence for years to come. However, the fact that United had to scramble to offer a sizeable pay-off to Wan-Bissaka just to facilitate his exit is a reminder of the financial mismanagement that has plagued the club in recent years. Moreover, Mazraoui’s versatility is a welcome addition, yet it’s hard to ignore that he’s being brought in more out of necessity due to injuries rather than being the first-choice target.

The connection to Ajax, while offering familiarity for Ten Hag, also brings concerns about over-reliance on players from a specific background. While it’s essential for the team to adapt to the manager’s style, the diversity in recruitment could be key to challenging on multiple fronts. United supporters will be watching closely, hopeful that these moves will pay off but wary of repeating past mistakes.