Report: Barcelona’s £23m Gamble: Will Manchester City Defender Prove His Worth?

Barcelona’s Pursuit of Joao Cancelo: A Strategic Move or a Repeat Gamble?

Barcelona is reportedly making a fresh move to secure Manchester City’s versatile full-back, Joao Cancelo, for £23 million. The 30-year-old has faced a turbulent period at the Etihad Stadium, leading to loan stints with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. However, his performances in these spells have left much to be desired. Yet, it appears Barcelona is ready to roll the dice once again, report The Metro.

Cancelo’s Versatility: A Double-Edged Sword?

Cancelo’s ability to perform both as a right-back and left-back is undoubtedly one of his strengths. His versatility allowed him to be a regular fixture in Manchester City’s lineup. However, it is this very adaptability that might have hampered his ability to solidify a single, commanding role at the club. With his heart set on a return to Barcelona, as reported by Sport, Cancelo might find the consistent game time he craves at Camp Nou, if the move materialises.

Barcelona’s Persistence: A Case of Optimism?

Barcelona’s determination to re-sign Cancelo, despite his lukewarm performance during his previous loan spell, raises eyebrows. The club seems to believe in his potential to add depth and flexibility to their defensive line. The reported loan offer, with a buy clause valued at £17 million for 2025, suggests that Barcelona is hedging its bets, offering a cautious commitment to the Portuguese international.

Kalvin Phillips: Everton’s Potential Saviour?

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips’ future at Manchester City remains uncertain. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club still expects Phillips to leave before the transfer window closes. Everton appears to be leading the charge for his signature, with time running out before the window shuts. The former Leeds United star’s stint at West Ham United last season did little to revive his form, leaving his career trajectory under scrutiny.

Phillips’ struggles at Manchester City have been acknowledged by Pep Guardiola himself, who apologized for the downturn in the 28-year-old’s career since his move to the Etihad. A move to Everton could offer Phillips the fresh start he needs, but only time will tell if he can regain the form that made him one of England’s brightest midfield prospects.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Barcelona’s pursuit of Joao Cancelo is a fascinating one. On one hand, it reflects their trust in the player’s ability to deliver when given the right platform. However, for Barcelona fans, this move might also be met with cautious scepticism. After all, Cancelo’s previous loan spell did not leave a lasting impression, and another underwhelming performance could be a waste of resources for a club still navigating financial challenges. The structured deal, with an initial loan and a future buy clause, indicates that Barcelona is taking a measured approach, yet fans will hope this doesn’t turn into another failed experiment.

On the other side, Kalvin Phillips’ potential move to Everton will be watched closely by many. The excitement among Everton supporters is palpable, as Phillips could provide the stability in midfield they desperately need. Yet, there’s a lingering concern about whether Phillips can rediscover his form after a series of disappointments at Manchester City and West Ham. A successful transfer could breathe new life into Phillips’ career and significantly bolster Everton’s midfield options. However, failure to perform could see his career continue to stagnate, much to the disappointment of both club and player.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Joao Cancelo’s Performance Data: Strengths and Weaknesses

When dissecting Joao Cancelo’s performance data, it becomes evident why he is considered one of the most versatile full-backs in modern football. His recent stats, presented by Fbref, reveal a player with an impressive attacking prowess, solid possession play, but with notable areas for defensive improvement.

Attacking and Possession Brilliance

Cancelo’s attacking metrics are particularly striking. Ranked in the top percentiles for assists (90th), shot-creating actions (87th), and non-penalty expected goals (73rd), Cancelo offers a significant threat going forward. His ability to progress the ball is unmatched, as evidenced by his percentile ranks in progressive carries (95th), progressive passes received (99th), and successful take-ons (89th). These statistics underscore his effectiveness in transitioning play from defence to attack, making him a vital cog in any team looking to dominate possession.

Defensive Vulnerabilities

However, Cancelo’s defensive metrics suggest room for improvement. His ability to win aerial duels is below average, sitting in the 48th percentile, while his tackling and interception stats rank only slightly higher at the 64th percentile. His clearances (40th percentile) and blocks (40th percentile) are notably low, indicating that while Cancelo excels in offensive duties, he may not be as reliable when it comes to the defensive responsibilities typically expected of a full-back.

Overall Impact

Joao Cancelo’s performance data paints a picture of a player who excels in possession and attacking phases but shows vulnerabilities in defensive areas. For teams like Barcelona, considering his return, these stats offer a mixed bag—while Cancelo can undoubtedly contribute to a high-possession style of play, his defensive lapses may require additional cover from teammates.