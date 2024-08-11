Report: Oliver Glasner Wants Crystal Palace Reunion with Juventus Star

Crystal Palace Eyeing a Reunion with Juventus Winger Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic: The Right Fit for Crystal Palace?

As the summer transfer window progresses, one of the most intriguing potential moves is Filip Kostic’s possible reunion with Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace. According to a report from JuveFC.com, the Serbian winger has fallen out of favour at Juventus, making a move to London a realistic scenario. With Crystal Palace’s manager keen on strengthening his squad, this reunion could be a strategic masterstroke that benefits both Kostic and the club.

Kostic’s Juventus Journey: A Tale of Two Seasons

Filip Kostic joined Juventus in the summer of 2022, following a stellar campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he played a pivotal role under Glasner’s management. Their partnership culminated in a Europa League triumph, with Kostic being named the tournament’s MVP. However, his time in Turin has been a mixed bag.

In his debut season with Juventus, Kostic made an immediate impact, delivering the kind of performances that had become his trademark in Germany. However, the arrival of new manager Thiago Motta has changed the dynamics within the Bianconeri camp. Motta’s tactical preference for inverted wingers, who cut inside rather than hug the touchline, does not align with Kostic’s traditional winger style. As JuveFC.com reports, “Kostic was one of the most obvious names on the chopping block, as his style of play certainly doesn’t mingle with Motta’s ideas.”

This tactical mismatch has led to Kostic being sidelined, making his exit from the club almost inevitable. With a contract that runs until 2026, Juventus would likely demand a reasonable transfer fee for the 31-year-old, who cost them 15 million euros just two years ago.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace Vision

Oliver Glasner, who took over the reins at Crystal Palace last season, has already shown a penchant for reuniting with his former players. This summer, he successfully brought in Daichi Kamada on a free transfer from Lazio, another player he previously worked with at Eintracht Frankfurt. The possibility of adding Filip Kostic to his squad could be seen as an effort to recreate the successful formula that worked so well in Germany.

Kostic’s potential move to Crystal Palace makes tactical sense for both parties. At Selhurst Park, Kostic would have the opportunity to return to his preferred role as a traditional winger, delivering crosses and adding width to Palace’s attacking play. Glasner’s familiarity with Kostic’s strengths would ensure that the Serbian is utilized to his full potential, something that has been missing during his time under Motta at Juventus.

The report from JuveFC.com also highlights the strong connection between Glasner and Kostic, noting that “the two had a prosperous collaboration during their time together in Germany.” This relationship could be crucial in persuading Kostic to make the switch to the Premier League.

What Crystal Palace Could Gain

For Crystal Palace, acquiring Kostic would represent a significant coup in the transfer market. The Eagles have been steadily building a squad capable of competing in the Premier League, and the addition of an experienced winger like Kostic could elevate their attacking options to a new level.

Kostic’s crossing ability, combined with the pace and power of Crystal Palace’s existing forwards, could create a potent attacking force. His experience in European competitions also brings a level of pedigree that could benefit a squad with aspirations of challenging for higher positions in the league table.

Moreover, Kostic’s presence would provide Glasner with tactical flexibility. Whether deployed in a 4-3-3 formation or as part of a more traditional 4-4-2 setup, Kostic offers versatility and a wealth of experience that could prove invaluable over the course of a long Premier League season.

Challenges and Considerations

While the potential benefits of this move are clear, there are also challenges to consider. At 31, Kostic is entering the latter stages of his career, and Crystal Palace would need to weigh the long-term value of such a signing. Additionally, Juventus will likely seek to recoup a significant portion of the 15 million euros they invested in the player, meaning Palace would need to negotiate a fair price for a player who might have limited resale value.

However, these concerns are offset by the immediate impact Kostic could have on the pitch. If Glasner is able to get the best out of Kostic, as he did at Eintracht Frankfurt, this could be a move that pays dividends for Crystal Palace both on and off the field.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Filip Kostic’s performance data over the past 365 days, as highlighted in the chart from Fbref, offers a compelling snapshot of his on-field contributions compared to other full-backs. The Serbian winger’s strengths and areas for improvement are well-illustrated by the percentile rankings across attacking, possession, and defensive metrics.

Attacking Metrics Showcase Kostic’s Strengths

Kostic excels in attacking areas, with standout statistics in expected assisted goals (xAG) and assists, ranking in the 98th and 85th percentiles respectively. This demonstrates his significant contribution to chance creation and his effectiveness in delivering dangerous crosses, a trait that aligns perfectly with his traditional winger role. Additionally, his 93rd percentile rank in combined non-penalty expected goals and expected assisted goals (npxG + xAG) underscores his ability to both create and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Possession and Distribution: Tactical Adaptability

In possession, Kostic shows a mixed performance. He ranks highly in progressive carries (89th percentile) and progressive passes received (94th percentile), reflecting his ability to advance play and position himself effectively to receive the ball. However, his pass completion rate sits in the 41st percentile, suggesting room for improvement in ball retention and distribution under pressure. This aspect of his game may need refinement, particularly if he transitions into a role that demands more intricate link-up play.

Defensive Contributions: Areas for Growth

Defensively, Kostic’s stats reveal potential vulnerabilities. With a 46th percentile in non-penalty goals and 75th percentile in clearances, he shows some defensive work rate. However, lower rankings in tackles and interceptions (21st percentile) and aerial duels won (29th percentile) indicate that his defensive contributions are not his strongest suit.

Kostic’s performance data presents a player who excels in attacking scenarios but could enhance his overall game with improvements in possession and defensive solidity. His stats suggest that, under the right system, he could thrive and become an even more effective asset.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Crystal Palace supporters, the prospect of Filip Kostic joining the club is genuinely exciting. The potential reunion between Kostic and Oliver Glasner brings back memories of their successful partnership at Eintracht Frankfurt, where they not only won the Europa League but also demonstrated a formidable understanding on the pitch.

Crystal Palace fans have every reason to be optimistic about this potential signing. Kostic’s style of play aligns perfectly with the type of direct, attacking football that Palace has been known for in recent years. His ability to deliver pinpoint crosses could be a dream for the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew, who thrive on quality service from wide areas.

Moreover, the experience and leadership Kostic would bring to the squad cannot be underestimated. At 31, he is a seasoned professional who has competed at the highest levels of European football. This experience could be invaluable for a Crystal Palace side that is still evolving under Glasner’s leadership.

In conclusion, while there are risks associated with any transfer, the potential rewards of signing Filip Kostic far outweigh them. If this deal goes through, it could be a statement of intent from Crystal Palace, signalling their ambition to compete with the Premier League’s elite. As a Palace fan, it’s hard not to get excited about the prospect of seeing Kostic in the famous red and blue next season.