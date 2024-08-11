David Ornstein: West Ham Secures 15m Manchester United Defender

West Ham United is on the brink of finalising a significant transfer, with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to make the move to East London. According to a recent report by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Hammers have agreed on personal terms with the 26-year-old defender, marking a major step forward in the club’s summer recruitment drive.

A Cheap Deal for the Hammers

The Athletic highlighted that “West Ham and United had struck an agreement on a £15 million fee for the 26-year-old full-back,” a price that many will consider a steal given Wan-Bissaka’s pedigree and experience in the Premier League. Signed by United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for an initial £45 million, Wan-Bissaka was once viewed as one of England’s most promising defensive talents. His impending transfer to West Ham, however, suggests a different trajectory for his career as he looks for regular first-team football.

The full-back will reportedly undergo a medical on Monday, with the expectation that he will sign a five-year contract at the London Stadium. This long-term deal reflects West Ham’s commitment to integrating Wan-Bissaka into their squad as they aim to bolster their defence under new head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Wan-Bissaka’s Role at Manchester United

Wan-Bissaka’s time at Manchester United has been one of mixed fortunes. While he made 190 appearances over five seasons, scoring twice, he often found himself playing second fiddle to Diogo Dalot, especially under Erik ten Hag’s management. Last season, Wan-Bissaka was frequently utilized as a left-back, filling in for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. This positional flexibility, while beneficial for United, perhaps stunted his growth as a specialist right-back.

With Wan-Bissaka’s exit, United will likely focus on reinforcing their own defensive options, while West Ham fans can look forward to the arrival of a player who, at his best, is one of the league’s top tacklers and an imposing presence in defence.

Wan-Bissaka Joins a Strengthened West Ham Defence

Wan-Bissaka will be West Ham’s third defensive signing of the summer, following the acquisitions of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice. The departure of versatile full-back Ben Johnson to Ipswich Town has left a gap that Wan-Bissaka is well-positioned to fill. His defensive solidity and ability to contribute to the attack could prove invaluable as West Ham aims to build on their recent successes.

As the transfer window draws to a close, Wan-Bissaka’s signing could be the final piece in the puzzle for Lopetegui as he prepares his squad for the challenges of the upcoming Premier League season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This move is both exciting and necessary. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may not have reached the heights expected of him at Manchester United, but there’s no doubting his defensive capabilities. His arrival will bring much-needed experience and depth to the Hammers’ backline, particularly in the right-back position, where consistency has been an issue.

The fee of £15 million seems like a bargain in today’s inflated market, especially for a player who was once one of the most highly-rated young defenders in England. If Wan-Bissaka can regain his confidence and form, he could prove to be one of the best signings of the summer, offering defensive solidity and a new dimension to West Ham’s play.

West Ham’s summer business, particularly in defence, suggests that the club is serious about pushing for a top-half finish or even challenging for European places. Wan-Bissaka’s signing aligns with this ambition, and fans will be eager to see how he adapts to his new surroundings and contributes to the team’s success.