Report: Everton Close to Snagging La Liga Star for a Bargain £6m

Everton Eyeing Almeria’s Largie Ramazani as Transfer Deadline Looms

Everton’s Transfer Strategy: A New Dawn

Everton have been active in the current transfer window, securing several new signings to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. According to an exclusive report by TeamTalk, the Toffees are considering a move for Largie Ramazani, a versatile forward from relegated La Liga team Almeria.

Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche, is reportedly looking to enhance his attacking options, focusing on a new winger and midfielder. The club has welcomed players like Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, Jake O’Brien, Jesper Lindstrom, and Jack Harrison, showcasing their intent to strengthen the team comprehensively.

Ramazani’s Premier League Ambitions

Largie Ramazani, a Manchester United academy product, has been closely monitored by Everton. Despite his team’s relegation, Ramazani scored four goals in 31 appearances last season, proving his potential in a struggling side. His versatility allows him to play both as a winger and a forward, making him a valuable asset.

“Ramazani is one player we are keeping close tabs on. His best position is as a winger, but he can also play up front when required,” a source close to Everton’s scouting team shared.

Financial Attractiveness of the Deal

With a bargain fee of around £6m, Ramazani presents a financially viable option for Everton. His contract is set to expire next summer, and he has expressed no interest in renewing it, making this transfer window an ideal time for Everton to move.

“Given the financial dynamics, Ramazani represents a much cheaper option than other targets we’ve considered,” the source added.

Competition Heats Up

Despite interest from other Premier League clubs like Tottenham and Crystal Palace, Everton seems to be in a favourable position to secure Ramazani’s services. The player has expressed a keen interest in returning to the Premier League, seeing it as a step up from the Spanish second tier.

“The prospect of joining Everton excites me. I believe I am a level above the Spanish second tier and am eager to prove myself in the Premier League,” Ramazani stated.

A Promising Addition?

Everton’s pursuit of Ramazani comes at a crucial time as they look to finalize their squad before the transfer window closes. With the potential departures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, or Neal Maupay, securing a player of Ramazani’s calibre could be pivotal for the Toffees.

The race for Ramazani’s signature is expected to intensify in the coming days. It will be interesting to see if Everton can conclude their transfer business with what could potentially be a significant acquisition for their attacking lineup.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Largie Ramazani’s Season Breakdown

Unpacking Ramazani’s Attacking Prowess

A deeper dive into Largie Ramazani’s performance data, courtesy of Fbref, reveals a player whose attacking contributions could be a major asset to any Premier League side. Over the last 365 days, Ramazani’s stats reflect a player with a considerable edge in forward momentum, particularly in non-penalty expected goals (npXG) and expected assisted goals (xAG). His percentile ranks stand impressively at 74 and 93, respectively, highlighting his knack for being in the right place at the right time and his ability to set up scoring opportunities.

Mastery in Possession

Ramazani’s skill set extends beyond mere goal-scoring abilities. The chart illustrates his competency in maintaining possession and making decisive plays. His 94th percentile ranking for shot-creating actions is particularly telling, showcasing his effectiveness in catalysing offensive operations. Moreover, his ability to execute progressive passes—ranking in the 58th percentile—shows his proficiency in moving the ball forward, indicating a playmaker who can shift the dynamics of a game.

Defensive Contributions and Physicality

While primarily an attacker, Ramazani also offers something defensively. His rankings in clearances and blocks are quite robust for a forward, sitting in the 90th and 64th percentiles, respectively. These statistics suggest that Ramazani isn’t just a one-dimensional player but someone who contributes to defensive efforts when needed.

This statistical analysis from Fbref clearly shows Largie Ramazani’s capabilities on the field. His stats underline his attacking flair and possession skills and his unexpected defensive contributions, making him a well-rounded player poised for success in the demanding environment of the Premier League.