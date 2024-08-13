Will Defender Remain at Arsenal? Injury Woes and Transfer Talks Continue

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu: A Promising Career at a Crossroads

Arsenal fans are used to hearing about the talent and versatility of Takehiro Tomiyasu, but recent reports suggest that his time at the Emirates could be drawing to a close. According to FootballTransfers, the Gunners are open to offers for the 25-year-old defender as the summer transfer window reaches its final weeks. Tomiyasu, once hailed as a crucial defensive asset, now finds himself battling recurring injuries that have stunted his progress.

Injury Woes and Transfer Speculation

Tomiyasu’s career at Arsenal has been marred by persistent injury problems. The Japan international has faced a series of setbacks, from recurring calf injuries to knee issues that required surgery, keeping him sidelined for significant periods. As FootballTransfers notes, this has led to “grim reading for Gunners fans” who once had high hopes for the versatile defender.

The situation has sparked interest from clubs, including those in Saudi Arabia and his former side, Bologna. However, financial complications, such as Bologna’s obligation to pay a significant portion of the Calafiori sale to FC Basel, have made a potential return to Italy unlikely.

Mikel Arteta’s Dilemma: Promote or Purchase?

In light of Tomiyasu’s fitness concerns, Mikel Arteta is reportedly considering promoting Myles Lewis-Skelly, an academy player who impressed during preseason. With Tomiyasu’s future in doubt, the young talent may be called upon to step up, with his situation to be reviewed in January if Tomiyasu does leave the Emirates.

Arsenal’s Defensive Dilemma

Arsenal’s acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori has only intensified the speculation surrounding Tomiyasu’s future. The Gunners seem poised to offload at least one defender, and Tomiyasu’s persistent injury troubles make him a likely candidate. As FootballTransfers points out, “Tomiyasu’s fitness problems have hampered a promising career,” casting doubt on whether he can regain the form that once made him indispensable.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Arsenal fans may view this situation with a mix of frustration and disappointment. Tomiyasu’s arrival in 2021 was met with great optimism, given his versatility and defensive prowess. However, his ongoing injury issues have left fans questioning whether he can ever return to his best.

From a tactical standpoint, Arsenal’s defensive stability has been compromised by Tomiyasu’s absence. The potential sale of Tomiyasu, especially if no suitable replacement is lined up, could leave Arsenal vulnerable, particularly in a season where defensive depth will be crucial.

On the flip side, promoting a young talent like Myles Lewis-Skelly could inject fresh energy into the squad, but it’s a gamble. While the youngster showed promise in preseason, the Premier League’s rigorous demands could be a tough test for someone so inexperienced. Arteta’s decision to promote from within or dip back into the transfer market will be pivotal. If Tomiyasu departs, it may force the Gunners into a late scramble to bolster their defensive options.

In conclusion, while some fans may be disappointed by Tomiyasu’s potential departure, it may also represent an opportunity for Arsenal to rethink their defensive strategy. Whether that involves trusting in youth or securing a new signing, one thing is clear: Arsenal’s defensive lineup for the season is far from settled.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Takehiro Tomiyasu Performance Data and Stats

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s performance over the last 365 days, as depicted in the radar chart provided by Fbref, paints a complex picture of a player who excels in specific areas while struggling in others. With 1,496 minutes of playtime, the data reflects his varied contributions in attack, possession, and defence.

Strengths in Attacking Metrics

One of the standout features of Tomiyasu’s statistical profile is his proficiency in attacking metrics, particularly in non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and non-penalty goals, where he ranks in the 93rd and 90th percentiles respectively. This suggests a player who, despite his defensive role, has a remarkable ability to contribute offensively, a trait that is increasingly valued in modern full-backs. His assists also reflect solid output, with a strong percentile score, highlighting his ability to support forward play.

Possession and Passing Proficiency

Tomiyasu’s possession metrics are equally impressive. He ranks highly in pass completion percentage (75th percentile) and progressive passes (93rd percentile), underlining his reliability in maintaining and advancing possession. This aspect of his game is crucial for a team like Arsenal, where ball retention and controlled build-up play are key components of their strategy. His ability to progress the ball, both through passing and carrying, offers a multifaceted threat that can disrupt opposition defences.

Defensive Capabilities: A Mixed Bag

Defensively, Tomiyasu’s data reveals both strengths and areas for improvement. His success in aerial duels is notable, ranking in the 63rd percentile. However, his tackling and interception stats are less impressive, with lower percentile rankings indicating that this might be a weaker aspect of his game. The defensive metrics suggest that while Tomiyasu can be effective in specific situations, there may be vulnerabilities in his overall defensive contributions.

In conclusion, Tomiyasu’s performance data presents a versatile player with clear strengths in attack and possession, though his defensive metrics indicate room for growth. As Arsenal continues to evolve under Mikel Arteta, Tomiyasu’s role may hinge on how these strengths are utilised and whether he can address the weaker aspects of his game.