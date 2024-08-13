Defender Completes £13m Transfer from Tottenham to AC Milan

SEARCH
By Alex Bates
Emerson Royal Joins AC Milan from Tottenham in £13m Deal

Emerson Royal’s Transfer to AC Milan

Brazilian defender Emerson Royal has finalised his £13 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to AC Milan. After weeks of speculation, Royal flew into Italy on Sunday to undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract, putting an end to one of the summer’s lengthier transfer sagas.

Spurs’ Negotiations and Milan’s Pursuit

Tottenham had initially rejected an £8.4 million bid from the Serie A giants nearly a month ago, despite being open to offers. However, both clubs eventually reached an agreement close to the £13 million mark, allowing Royal to conclude his three-year tenure in North London. Tottenham confirmed the deal in a statement on Monday, wishing Emerson success in his future endeavours.

 

Emerson Royal’s Spurs Legacy

Royal joined Spurs in a £25.8 million deal from Barcelona on deadline day in 2021, making 101 appearances for the club. His move to Milan sees him donning the No. 22 shirt at the San Siro, becoming the third summer signing for the Rossoneri after Alvaro Morata and Strahinja Pavlovic.

Tottenham’s Defensive Options Moving Forward

With Royal’s departure, Tottenham’s new manager, Ange Postecoglou, is expected to rely on Pedro Porro as his first-choice right-back. The club also has Djed Spence, Archie Gray, and Radu Dragusin available as solid defensive cover.

