BBC to Broadcast Champions League Highlights from 2024/25

BBC Set to Broadcast Champions League Highlights This Season

Expanding Coverage on Multiple Platforms

Starting this Wednesday, following the UEFA Super Cup, the BBC is poised to become a key destination for Champions League highlights. Fans can look forward to comprehensive coverage that spans the next three years, set to kick off each Wednesday of Champions League match weeks at 22:00 on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Additionally, a dedicated highlights show will air on BBC One at 22:40.

Enhanced Access Across Media

The BBC’s extended coverage doesn’t stop at traditional broadcasts. Enthusiasts will also find clips online and across various social media platforms, ensuring that key moments are accessible wherever and whenever needed. This approach caters to the conventional viewer and taps into the digitally savvy audience that consumes sports on the go.

More Teams, More Games

This season, the Champions League will see an expansion from 32 to 36 teams, all competing in a revamped format that features a single league table. The top eight teams will automatically progress to the last 16, while teams placed ninth to 24th will enter a new playoff round. This change means more excitement and, importantly, more fixtures—with 17 rounds, including eight group games running from 17 September to 29 January.

Comprehensive Football Coverage on the BBC

The BBC’s sports portfolio is expanding significantly. Alongside the Premier League and FA Cup, the Champions League highlights further solidify the broadcaster’s commitment to delivering top-tier football content. Starting with the Super Cup highlight show featuring Real Madrid vs. Atalanta on 14 August, the season promises to bring all the pivotal football moments to British screens.

Moreover, BBC Scotland is set to provide live coverage of the Rangers vs. Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League third qualifying round, with the match also available on BBC iPlayer. BBC Radio 5 Live continues to offer live commentary for selected games. At the same time, TNT Sport and Amazon Prime Video will handle live match broadcasts, with Amazon picking first from the Tuesday games.

As the Champions League evolves, so too does the BBC’s approach to sports broadcasting, bridging traditional television with digital platforms to cater to all types of football fans.