David Ornstein: Tax Issues Complicate Attacker’s Return to the Premier League from Galatasaray

Wilfried Zaha’s Potential Premier League Return Hits a Snag

Wilfried Zaha’s journey back to the Premier League faces a significant roadblock, as the former Crystal Palace star grapples with the financial implications of a return from Turkey. Zaha, who has been training with Galatasaray amid ongoing transfer speculation, finds himself in a precarious situation. Leicester City has been keen on securing the 31-year-old winger on loan, and Crystal Palace, the club where Zaha made his name, has also shown interest. However, the move is far from straightforward.

Tax Implications Complicate Zaha’s Future

A major sticking point in Zaha’s potential return is the tax burden he would face upon re-entering the UK. The complexities of international tax laws mean that Zaha could be hit with substantial financial penalties, making a return to the Premier League less appealing. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, these tax issues are causing Leicester and Palace to reconsider their interest in the Ivorian international.

Zaha’s Decline at Galatasaray

Zaha’s move to Galatasaray last summer as a free agent has not gone as planned. Despite making 42 appearances for the Turkish giants, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, featuring in only half of those matches from the beginning. His limited role has not gone unnoticed, prompting interest from Premier League clubs.

Zaha’s absence from Galatasaray’s recent Turkish Super Lig opener against Hatayspor, after a cameo appearance in the Turkish Super Cup, only fueled speculation about his future. With his career at a crossroads, the winger must weigh the risks and rewards of a return to the English top flight.

Leicester’s Summer Reinforcements

Meanwhile, Leicester City, newly promoted to the Premier League, is building a squad capable of competing at the highest level. Manager Steve Cooper has already secured five new signings, including Bobby De Cordova Reid and Facundo Buonanotte. However, adding Zaha to their ranks could provide the experience and flair needed to make an impact in their return season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Leicester City Fan’s Perspective

From a Leicester City supporter’s standpoint, the possibility of signing Wilfried Zaha is both exciting and concerning. On one hand, Zaha’s proven track record in the Premier League makes him a tantalizing prospect. His pace, creativity, and eye for goal could be crucial as Leicester look to establish themselves in the top tier once again. However, the complexities surrounding his potential transfer, especially the significant tax liabilities, cannot be ignored. This issue raises concerns about whether the deal is worth the financial risk.

Moreover, Zaha’s recent form at Galatasaray leaves room for skepticism. His struggles to secure a regular starting position in Turkey suggest that he might not be the player he once was. Could this be a case of a once-great player on the decline, or does Zaha still have what it takes to shine in the Premier League?

Leicester’s recent transfer activity has been promising, with solid additions to the squad. The likes of De Cordova Reid and Buonanotte show that the club is serious about competing. But adding Zaha, despite his past achievements, might be a gamble. If the financial and form-related risks pay off, Leicester could find themselves with a game-changing player. However, if not, this could be a costly misstep in their return to the Premier League.