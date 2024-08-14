Report: Manchester United Set to Seal Midfielder Transfer Amid PSG Talks

Manchester United Transfer Moves: Ugarte Deal Edges Closer

Manchester United are on the brink of securing their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, with Manuel Ugarte edging closer to joining the Red Devils, report Team Talk. This comes after Ugarte’s agent arrived in England to discuss terms, while PSG’s reduced demands have paved the way for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to swoop in on the midfielder.

The summer transfer window has seen Manchester United set their sights high, aiming to reestablish themselves as a dominant force in both English and European football. Despite lifting the FA Cup last season, the team’s eighth-place finish in the Premier League was a stark reminder of the challenges they face. Determined to avoid a repeat of such a disappointing campaign, Ratcliffe has been on a mission to revamp the squad with new talent, already spending close to £150 million on four players.

Ratcliffe’s Bold Summer Spending Spree

The first wave of new signings included Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, two promising European talents who fit the profile of players Ratcliffe is eager to bring to Old Trafford. These early moves signaled the beginning of what was to become a transformative summer for the Red Devils. The club’s intent was further solidified with the simultaneous arrivals of Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, announced in a dramatic fashion on a Tuesday night, much to the delight of United fans.

But it’s clear that United’s transfer business is far from over. Reports indicate that the club is exploring the possibility of signing a former Chelsea defender, as Ratcliffe looks to address lingering defensive concerns. However, the potential signing of Manuel Ugarte could be the crown jewel of this summer’s recruitment drive.

Ugarte: The Missing Piece in United’s Midfield Puzzle?

Ugarte, a dynamic midfielder from Uruguay, has been on United’s radar for several weeks. Sporting director Dan Ashworth has faced multiple rejections in his pursuit of the player, with PSG initially holding firm on their €60 million (£51.3m) asking price—a fee Ratcliffe deemed excessive for a player PSG seemed eager to offload.

However, United’s patience appears to have paid off. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG has softened their stance, especially since Ugarte is no longer considered part of their first-team plans. This shift in PSG’s position, coupled with Ugarte’s expressed desire to leave the French giants, has brought the transfer closer to completion.

Factors Influencing the Ugarte Deal

Two key factors have been pivotal in bringing United closer to signing Ugarte. Firstly, the player’s determination to exit PSG has forced the club to reconsider their pricing strategy. Secondly, PSG’s exclusion of Ugarte from first-team training has put additional pressure on them to finalize the transfer.

Personal terms between Ugarte and Manchester United have reportedly already been agreed upon. The final hurdle now lies in reaching a consensus on the transfer fee. TEAMtalk suggests that a compromise is likely, with an initial £40 million plus add-ons being the figure both parties are working towards.

In Uruguay, there is growing optimism that Ugarte, recently hailed as the country’s “most outstanding” performer at the Copa America, will soon don the famous red shirt of Manchester United. Should the deal go through, it would mark a significant win for Ratcliffe, who has steadfastly pursued his top target despite considering alternatives like Sander Berge, Sofyan Amrabat, and Danilo Oliviera.

Ugarte Signing Would Be a Statement of Intent

The potential acquisition of Ugarte would send a strong message to Manchester United’s rivals. It would demonstrate Ratcliffe’s commitment to building a squad capable of competing at the highest levels. With the midfield needing reinforcement, Ugarte’s arrival could prove to be a pivotal moment in the club’s quest to reclaim their status as one of Europe’s elite.

As the transfer window nears its close, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see if the Ugarte deal gets over the line. Should United succeed, it would cap off a summer of significant investment and ambition, as Ratcliffe aims to restore the Red Devils to their former glory.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The news of Manuel Ugarte potentially joining Manchester United has sparked excitement among the fanbase, who view this as a critical step in fortifying the squad for the upcoming season. Given the club’s recent underwhelming performances, supporters are eager to see new faces that can bring about a change in fortunes.

Ugarte’s potential signing is seen by many as a statement of intent, indicating that United are serious about closing the gap with their rivals. The midfielder’s tenacity and ability to dictate play could provide the stability that has been missing in United’s engine room for some time. Fans are also hopeful that Ugarte’s presence could elevate the performances of those around him, particularly in big matches where the team has often fallen short.

However, there is a cautious optimism among some sections of the fanbase. While Ugarte’s credentials are impressive, the Premier League is a different beast, and questions remain about how quickly he can adapt to the rigors of English football. There is also some concern about the fee, especially if it creeps beyond the £40 million mark, but the general consensus is that this is a risk worth taking.

In summary, the excitement around Ugarte’s potential arrival is palpable, and if the deal is finalised, it could very well be the catalyst Manchester United needs to launch a successful campaign.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Manuel Ugarte’s Defensive Prowess

Manuel Ugarte’s performance data from the past 365 days offers a compelling insight into his strengths and areas of contribution on the pitch. As the radar chart from FBref illustrates, Ugarte excels in the defensive aspects of the game, ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles and the 96th percentile for blocks. These numbers are a testament to his tenacity and ability to disrupt opposition play, making him an invaluable asset in the midfield. His high ranking in interceptions (99th percentile) further cements his reputation as a defensive workhorse, consistently breaking up plays and recovering possession for his team.

Possession and Passing Efficiency

In terms of possession and passing, Ugarte shows strong performance with a 95th percentile rank in pass completion percentage. This stat highlights his reliability in maintaining possession and executing passes under pressure. While his percentile rankings in progressive passes (31st) and progressive carries (24th) are relatively lower, they indicate that Ugarte is more of a traditional holding midfielder, focused on recycling possession and keeping the play ticking over, rather than advancing the ball into dangerous areas.

Attacking Contributions and Areas for Improvement

Ugarte’s attacking metrics are where he shows room for improvement. His shot-creating actions (18th percentile) and non-penalty xG (13th percentile) are modest, suggesting that his contributions in the final third are limited. However, this aligns with his role as a deep-lying midfielder, where his primary responsibilities revolve around defensive solidity and ball distribution rather than goal-scoring.

Overall, Ugarte’s performance data reflects a player who excels in defensive duties and maintaining possession. His skills make him an ideal candidate for a team seeking a reliable defensive midfielder who can anchor the midfield and shield the backline effectively.