Manchester United Suffer Blow as Defender Sidelined with Calf Injury

Manchester United Hit with Early Setback: Luke Shaw Sidelined

Manchester United have suffered an early blow with the news that left-back Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season due to a calf injury sustained during pre-season training. This development is particularly concerning, given Shaw’s previous issues with the same calf earlier this year.

Shaw’s Injury Woes Continue

Shaw’s calf problem first emerged in February, forcing him to miss the closing stages of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Although he made a late return during England’s Euro 2024 journey, the setback has resurfaced at an inopportune time. Despite participating in pre-season training, Shaw did not feature in any of United’s friendlies, and the club has now confirmed that the recurring calf issue is responsible for his absence.

“Luke Shaw will miss the opening games of the Premier League season due to a calf injury sustained at the start of pre-season training,” the club revealed in a concise statement.

United’s Opening Fixtures

United’s season opener against Fulham at Old Trafford will now take place without their first-choice left-back. Following the Fulham clash, Erik ten Hag’s side faces tricky encounters against Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool before the first international break arrives in September. The hope within the United camp is that Shaw can recover in time to be available after this break.

Defensive Concerns for Ten Hag

The situation leaves Erik ten Hag with a selection headache. Tyrell Malacia, Shaw’s natural understudy, remains sidelined until October as he continues to recover from a long-term injury. This leaves United with limited options on the left flank. During the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, Lisandro Martínez was deployed out of position at left-back, while 17-year-old Harry Amass, who impressed during pre-season, has yet to be given his Premier League debut.

With Shaw’s return date uncertain, Manchester United may have to rely on makeshift solutions in the early stages of the season.