Revealed: BBC to Launch UEFA Champions League Highlights Show

Champions League Highlights on BBC: A New Era Begins

The BBC is stepping up its coverage of European football by securing the rights to show highlights of the UEFA Champions League. Starting this season, fans will be able to catch all the key moments on the BBC’s platforms, making it a significant development for those following the competition.

Champions League Coverage on BBC: What to Expect

From this season onwards, BBC will air a special highlights show every Champions League matchweek. This coverage begins with a bonus show dedicated to the UEFA Super Cup, featuring Real Madrid versus Atalanta. Fans can tune in to BBC One at 22:40 for the show, with match-by-match highlights also available from 22:00 on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the app. The BBC is ensuring that its audience won’t miss any action, with clips also shared across their social media channels.

The new deal marks a three-year commitment, offering football enthusiasts a chance to stay updated with all the Champions League drama. The highlights programme will be a staple on Wednesday nights, providing a comprehensive review of the week’s matches.

Expansion of the UEFA Champions League

This season brings about significant changes to the UEFA Champions League format. The competition will expand from 32 to 36 teams, featuring a new structure that places all participating teams in a single league table. This revamp means more fixtures, with 17 rounds in total, including eight group stages that will run from 17 September until 29 January, followed by an additional round before the last 16.

The top eight teams will advance directly to the last 16, while those finishing between ninth and 24th will compete in a newly introduced play-off round. This change will undoubtedly add to the excitement of the competition, offering more chances for teams to progress in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament.

Comprehensive Football Coverage on BBC

The BBC’s acquisition of Champions League highlights further solidifies its position as a key broadcaster for football in the UK. In addition to the Champions League, the BBC will continue to provide highlights of the Premier League and the FA Cup. This multi-competition coverage makes BBC a one-stop destination for football fans.

Moreover, BBC Radio 5 Live will continue to offer live commentary on selected Champions League matches, ensuring fans can follow the games even when they’re on the go. While TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video hold the live broadcasting rights, the BBC’s highlights show will be essential viewing for those who prefer a condensed review of the action.

Champions League Highlights: An Unmissable Experience

With the Champions League expanding and offering more football than ever before, the BBC’s highlights show is set to become a crucial part of the viewing experience for UK fans. Whether you’re tuning in via BBC One or catching up on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, or app, the new agreement ensures that the best moments of the UEFA Champions League are just a click away.

This development represents a significant shift in how the Champions League will be consumed by fans in the UK, making the BBC’s coverage more relevant than ever.