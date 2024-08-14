Analysing West Ham United’s Latest £27m Signing – Who is He?

Jean-Clair Todibo’s Potential at West Ham: Bence Bocsak’s In-Depth Analysis

As West Ham continues to reshape their squad, one of the most intriguing potential signings is Jean-Clair Todibo, the French centre-back currently linked with a move to the Hammers. In a recent episode of EPL Market Metrics, Bence Bocsak provided a detailed analysis of Todibo’s strengths, weaknesses, and how he might fit into West Ham’s evolving defensive setup.

Jean-Clair Todibo’s Strengths: A Modern Ball-Playing Defender

One of the key attributes that Todibo brings to the table is his ability as a ball-playing centre-back, a quality that is increasingly sought after in modern football. Bocsak emphasized this in his analysis, noting, “Last season he averaged over 27 forward passes per 90 in Ligue 1, which ranked him among the top three centre-backs in the league.” This ability to initiate attacks from the back and maintain possession under pressure is something that could be a significant asset for West Ham, especially as they look to adopt a more progressive style of play under David Moyes.

Bocsak also highlighted Todibo’s defensive capabilities, stating, “He was decent defensively as well, winning just under 72% of his defensive duels last season.” This statistic indicates that Todibo is not only comfortable with the ball at his feet but also reliable when it comes to his primary defensive duties.

Aerial Concerns: Is Todibo the Right Fit for West Ham?

Despite Todibo’s clear strengths, Bocsak raised some concerns about his ability to handle the physical demands of the Premier League, particularly in aerial duels. “Just over two aerial duels per 90 and a 54% success rate is quite low for a centre-back,” Bocsak observed. In a league known for its physicality and aerial battles, especially against strikers like Ivan Toney, this could be a significant weakness.

Bocsak further elaborated, “If he was producing those numbers in Ligue 1, you sort of question how that would translate in the Premier League where you have more physical strikers.” This raises legitimate concerns about whether Todibo can adapt to the rigors of English football, particularly when facing physically dominant forwards.

How Todibo Fits into West Ham’s Defensive Setup

West Ham’s interest in Todibo suggests that they are looking for a defender who can bring something different to their backline. As Bocsak pointed out, “West Ham have got a lot of ball players in their team now… it seems they’ve had a big shake-up there.” Todibo’s ability to play out from the back aligns with this new direction, making him a potentially valuable addition.

However, Bocsak also noted that West Ham might need to compensate for Todibo’s aerial deficiencies by pairing him with a more dominant partner in defence. “You can stick the other centre-back, whoever that will be for West Ham, on the big man or on the danger men,” Bocsak suggested, indicating that West Ham could manage Todibo’s weaknesses through tactical adjustments.

The Verdict: A Smart Transfer with Some Risk

Overall, Bocsak’s analysis suggests that while Jean-Clair Todibo has the potential to be a successful signing for West Ham, there are some question marks that need to be addressed. His ability as a ball-playing defender is clear, and he could be a great fit for West Ham’s evolving style of play. However, his aerial capabilities—or lack thereof—might pose a challenge in the Premier League.

Bocsak concluded on a cautiously optimistic note, saying, “I still think this is a smart transfer and I think it’s going to improve West Ham and make them better.” The key for West Ham will be to ensure that Todibo is supported by a defensive system that mitigates his weaknesses while maximizing his strengths.