VAR Controversy: Are Football Authorities Ignoring Fans?

VAR and the Disconnect: Are They Listening or Just Pretending?

Growing Disconnect Between Decision-Makers and Football Fans

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the decision-makers in charge of football’s direction are out of touch with what fans truly think. The comments from key figures like Howard Webb, Tony Scholes, and Richard Masters underline a growing disconnect between organisations like the Premier League and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) and the genuine sentiments of matchgoing fans. The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) have not been shy in expressing that these institutions appear either oblivious or indifferent to fans’ frustrations. The introduction of new rules this season is yet another attempt to mend a fundamentally flawed system. But, as we’ll see, the real issue isn’t just the technology—it’s the people running it.

The Unpopular Face of VAR

The sentiment around VAR is clear: most fans are not happy. Richard Masters and Howard Webb may claim that VAR has been improving, but the reality experienced by those attending matches tells a different story. Despite the advancements Webb touts, like the “umpire’s call” system and in-stadium replays, the core issue remains unresolved. Fans have consistently voiced their concerns about VAR disrupting the flow of games, leading to decisions that often leave spectators bewildered. The FSA’s statement couldn’t be more accurate: “All of our work on VAR has shown it is deeply unpopular with matchgoing fans. Their concerns about VAR and its impact on the matchday experience have to be taken seriously – statements like this that make the PL appear to be in denial aren’t helpful.”

Wolves and Nottingham Forest’s Justified Frustration

Last season, we saw the frustration boil over when Wolves nearly succeeded in scrapping VAR altogether, with Nottingham Forest and others backing the motion. Their grievances weren’t just sour grapes; they reflected a broad dissatisfaction with inconsistent decision-making. Richard Masters’ response that fans should be “patient” is simply tone-deaf. Patience has worn thin, and fans want accountability. As Masters stated: “As far as clubs and fans are concerned, we ask for their patience in getting it right.” But fans have been patient, and they are now demanding better. When 19 out of 20 clubs vote to keep VAR, it’s not because they think it’s flawless—it’s because they’ve accepted that we’re stuck with it, even if it’s poorly implemented.

Football vs. Other Sports: Why Comparisons Fall Short

Masters also tried to downplay concerns by comparing football to other sports, saying: “Football’s relatively new to technology; sports like cricket and rugby have, over a longer period of time, done a great job of integrating into different environments because cricket and rugby have lots of intermissions to use technology in a different way.” But football is not cricket or rugby. The constant interruptions, the lack of clarity, and the feeling of disconnect from those making the decisions are precisely what continue to alienate fans. Forest with Clattenberg went the right way about it entirely, but that doesn’t mean the anger and frustration weren’t justified.

New Rules—Same Old Problems with VAR

The Premier League’s changes, like a higher threshold for VAR interventions and broadcasting overturned decisions in stadiums, are steps in the right direction, but they may not go far enough. VAR’s “forensic” approach has been scaled back to only address clear errors, but what about the grey areas that still lead to endless debates? And while giving fans more insight into VAR decisions might improve transparency, it doesn’t address the core issue—the competence and consistency of those using the technology.

Will New In-Stadium Changes Make a Difference?

This season, fans in stadiums will be able to see replays of overturned decisions, and referees will be instructed to use the pitchside monitor mainly for subjective calls and incidents involving serious foul play. These changes are designed to improve the matchday experience and address some of the frustration, but they still don’t fully tackle the root problems. Masters admitted, “It’ll take a bit more time before technology truly works within football. So we just need everyone’s patience to get it right.” However, as the FSA highlights, it’s not about waiting longer; it’s about improving now.

Accountability Should Be the Priority in VAR Implementation

Ultimately, the focus should not be on tinkering with technology but on holding those who wield it accountable. Webb’s insistence that “since day one VAR has been continually improving” rings hollow when the fans’ experience says otherwise. Webb may claim that “most people I speak to want to see VAR continue,” but it’s clear he isn’t speaking to those who fill the stands week in and week out. The anger felt by clubs like Wolves and Nottingham Forest was justified—they were right to challenge a system that appears broken, not just in its operation but in the attitude of those defending it. Until the Premier League and PGMOL start listening to the genuine concerns of supporters and put measures in place that reflect their views, the gap between the footballing authorities and the fans will only grow wider.

The FSA’s Message: Enough Is Enough

The FSA has made it clear: enough is enough. If the Premier League and PGMOL want to restore trust, they need to stop telling fans to be patient and start delivering real improvements. Fans are not asking for perfection, but they deserve a system that works for them, not against them.