Report: Brighton Bolster Squad with £25m Bundesliga Signing

Brighton Secure Brajan Gruda in £25m Transfer from Mainz

In a significant move, Brighton have finalised the signing of Germany Under-21 international Brajan Gruda from Bundesliga outfit Mainz for £25m. This acquisition marks a strategic enhancement for the Premier League side as they continue to build a competitive squad.

We are pleased to announce the signing of Brajan Gruda from German club FSV Mainz, subject to work permit application and international clearance. 🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 14, 2024

Gruda Joins Brighton on Four-Year Deal

At just 20 years old, Gruda has inked a four-year contract with Brighton. Manager Fabian Hurzeler has expressed his eagerness to integrate the midfielder into the team. “I saw the big impact he made last season in the Bundesliga, and he’s a player I admire a lot,” Hurzeler noted, highlighting the potential Gruda brings to the club.

Gruda’s Bundesliga Breakthrough

Gruda’s rise in the Bundesliga was meteoric. Last season, he made 28 appearances for Mainz, playing a pivotal role in securing their top-flight status. His performances caught the eye of several top clubs, including Bayern Munich.

Germany Senior Team Experience

Having trained with Germany’s senior squad ahead of Euro 2024, Gruda was on the cusp of a call-up before an untimely injury. His experience across all youth levels for Germany, including seven caps for the under-21s, further underscores his talent and promise.