Report: Brighton Bolster Squad with £25m Bundesliga Signing

By Ahmed Khan
Photo IMAGO

Brighton Secure Brajan Gruda in £25m Transfer from Mainz

In a significant move, Brighton have finalised the signing of Germany Under-21 international Brajan Gruda from Bundesliga outfit Mainz for £25m. This acquisition marks a strategic enhancement for the Premier League side as they continue to build a competitive squad.

Gruda Joins Brighton on Four-Year Deal

At just 20 years old, Gruda has inked a four-year contract with Brighton. Manager Fabian Hurzeler has expressed his eagerness to integrate the midfielder into the team. “I saw the big impact he made last season in the Bundesliga, and he’s a player I admire a lot,” Hurzeler noted, highlighting the potential Gruda brings to the club.

Photo: IMAGO

Gruda’s Bundesliga Breakthrough

Gruda’s rise in the Bundesliga was meteoric. Last season, he made 28 appearances for Mainz, playing a pivotal role in securing their top-flight status. His performances caught the eye of several top clubs, including Bayern Munich.

Photo: IMAGO

Germany Senior Team Experience

Having trained with Germany’s senior squad ahead of Euro 2024, Gruda was on the cusp of a call-up before an untimely injury. His experience across all youth levels for Germany, including seven caps for the under-21s, further underscores his talent and promise.

