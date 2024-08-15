Report: Man City Star Suffers Serious Leg Injury

Midfielder Oscar Bobb Fractures Leg in Man City Training

Oscar Bobb, Manchester City’s promising young midfielder, has suffered a significant setback after fracturing his leg during a training session. The injury occurred in a non-contact situation while the 21-year-old was turning. This unfortunate incident is set to keep the Norway international sidelined for a considerable period.

Bobb’s Injury: Assessment and Treatment Plans

Manchester City are currently assessing the full extent of Bobb’s injury. There is a possibility that he may travel to Barcelona for further treatment, a common destination for City players requiring specialised care. The injury is a bitter blow for the youngster, who had been on the cusp of a significant role in the squad.

Bobb’s Impact Before the Injury

Having joined City from Valerenga in 2019, Bobb has steadily progressed under Pep Guardiola’s guidance. He was impressed during the pre-season and played a vital 89 minutes in City’s Community Shield triumph over Manchester United. With many of City’s international stars just returning to training, Bobb was expected to be a key figure in their Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Future Prospects After Signing New Contract

Bobb’s 26 appearances for Manchester City last season showcased his potential, and the club rewarded him with a new five-year contract in February. Now, the focus shifts to his recovery and eventual return to the pitch.