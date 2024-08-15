Report: Napoli Show Serious Interest in Brighton Midfielder

Napoli’s Ambitious London Mission: Beyond Lukaku, Targeting Gilmour and McTominay

Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has embarked on a crucial mission to London, with the Italian club keen to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. While much of the attention has centred around Romelu Lukaku, Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli’s London visit is far more intricate, involving multiple potential transfers. The club aims to secure new signings and facilitate outgoing deals to complete their summer business as swiftly as possible.

Napoli’s Interest in Gilmour

One of the key names linked to Napoli’s London trip is Brighton’s Billy Gilmour. The 23-year-old Scottish midfielder has caught the eye of Napoli due to his exceptional vision, technical ability, and versatility. Despite his talent, Gilmour has struggled for game time under Brighton’s new manager, and Napoli sees this as an opportunity to strike a deal. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian side has already made an offer close to €10 million and remains optimistic about finalising the transfer soon.

Gilmour’s situation at Brighton has been puzzling for many. Despite showing promise, he was not featured in Brighton’s pre-season games, including their final friendly against Villarreal. Napoli views Gilmour as a perfect fit for their midfield, combining dynamism with tactical awareness. As Manna pushes to complete the deal, Gilmour could soon find himself in Naples, ready to take on a new challenge in Serie A.

McTominay: Another Premier League Target

Napoli’s ambitions don’t end with Gilmour. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has also emerged as a potential target. The towering 27-year-old midfielder has been a consistent performer for United, scoring 10 goals across competitions last season. However, with just one year left on his contract, McTominay’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Manna is keen to explore the possibility of bringing McTominay to Italy. However, Manchester United’s valuation of around €30 million could be a stumbling block. While a loan deal may be considered, it would require McTominay to extend his contract with United first. For now, discussions are ongoing, and Napoli is weighing their options, knowing that McTominay could provide the physicality and experience they seek in midfield.

Challenges in Completing Transfers

Napoli’s pursuit of new talent hasn’t been without setbacks. Jens Cajuste’s proposed move to Brentford fell through, and Marco Brescianini’s switch from Frosinone to Napoli was hijacked by Atalanta. These failed deals highlight the unpredictability of the transfer market, making Manna’s London mission even more crucial.

With the clock ticking, Napoli will need to move swiftly to secure their targets. Gilmour and McTominay represent two different profiles but could both significantly strengthen their squad. As Manna navigates these complex negotiations, the coming days will be vital for Napoli’s plans.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Brighton supporters, it will be frustrating to see a young talent like Billy Gilmour potentially leaving the club, especially after such a brief stint. We’ve seen glimpses of his quality, particularly with his quick passing and smart positioning, but his lack of playing time under the new manager raises questions. What’s even more disappointing is the reported fee—€10 million feels underwhelming for a player of his potential. Brighton’s recruitment has been top-notch in recent years, but selling Gilmour so soon might come back to haunt them.

Moreover, it’s worrying that Brighton might be undervaluing their assets. While Napoli are a prestigious club and Gilmour might see it as a step forward, the fans may be left wondering why the club isn’t fighting harder to keep him. We’ve seen this story play out with other young talents, and it’s disheartening. Brighton has built a strong foundation, and losing someone like Gilmour without fully seeing what he can offer feels like a missed opportunity.

On the flip side, if Gilmour does leave, it’s essential that the club reinvests wisely. Brighton’s recent success has been built on smart transfers, but letting Gilmour go should signal the arrival of a quality replacement.