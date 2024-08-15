Report: West Ham Consider Bid for €30m Roma Striker

West Ham Eye Move for Roma Striker Tammy Abraham

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Roma’s Tammy Abraham, with the Serie A club open to selling the striker for a fee of €30 million. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Hammers have turned their attention to the English forward after failing to secure Aston Villa’s John Duran.

West Ham’s Striker Search Continues

Despite recently acquiring Niclas Füllkrug, West Ham are still in the market for another centre-forward. Abraham, a product of the Chelsea Academy, has emerged as a strong candidate to bolster their attacking options. The 25-year-old has struggled for consistent game time at Roma, especially with the arrival of Artem Dovbyk from Girona, who is expected to take over the starting role.

Roma, keen to balance their books and make additional signings, are prepared to let Abraham go. The Italian side is seeking €30 million, although a deal could be struck for €25 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

Roma’s Transfer Activity

Roma’s transfer plans extend beyond just sales. They are actively pursuing reinforcements, with Rennes’ Lorenz Assignon identified as their top target for the right-back position. As they work on securing new arrivals, Roma are looking to offload players like Abraham to fund their moves.

For West Ham, the potential addition of Abraham would provide depth and experience to their squad as they look to build on last season’s achievements.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

On paper, Abraham’s Premier League experience and pedigree as a Chelsea Academy product are appealing. However, his time at Roma hasn’t exactly been stellar. The fact that Roma are willing to part ways with him for €30 million—or less—suggests they don’t see him as indispensable. If he’s not a starter in Serie A, how can we be sure he’ll thrive in the physicality of the Premier League?

Moreover, with Niclas Füllkrug already on board, spending big on another striker feels a bit redundant unless they are planning to shift tactics drastically. We’ve seen the club make ambitious signings in the past, only for them not to fit in with the style of play. Could Abraham be another case of a talented player struggling to adapt?

That said, Abraham does bring a certain level of quality, and if he can rediscover the form he showed at Chelsea, he could be a valuable asset. But the fans, will need to see more than just big names coming in—they need smart signings that fit the team’s long-term vision. Hopefully, the club is making this decision with more than just short-term goals in mind.