Report: Al-Ahli Target Brentford Striker with Huge Salary Proposal

Al-Ahli’s Lucrative Offer for Brentford’s Ivan Toney

According to Foot Mercato, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have made a significant offer to Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old forward is being courted by multiple top clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, but Al-Ahli are looking to tempt him with an eye-watering salary of €18 million per year on a three-year contract.

This move is indicative of the Saudi league’s aggressive push to attract top talent from Europe, and Toney’s potential departure would be a huge blow for Brentford. Toney has been a key player for the Bees, and losing him to a lucrative offer from Al-Ahli could disrupt their plans for the season. While European clubs circle, it remains to be seen whether Brentford can resist the financial lure of the Saudi Pro League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Ivan Toney has been integral to the club’s success, and his potential departure could leave a significant void. The offer from Al-Ahli is tempting, and it’s hard to blame Toney if he considers it, but for the fans, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

The fear is that Brentford may not be able to replace a player of Toney’s calibre quickly enough, especially with the season about to get underway this weekend. His goals, leadership, and presence on the pitch are irreplaceable, and losing him could seriously affect the club’s ambitions this season.

Moreover, with clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal also interested, there’s a real danger that Brentford might be forced into a bidding war they can’t win. While the money from a potential sale would be significant, it’s the impact on the pitch that will worry fans most. If Toney goes, it’s crucial that Brentford reinvest wisely and swiftly to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.