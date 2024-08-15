Report: Bologna Target €15m Chelsea Defender in Late Transfer Move

Bologna Eyes Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah Amid Defensive Reinforcements

Bologna’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements has taken an interesting turn, with the Serie A club now eyeing Chelsea’s versatile defender Trevoh Chalobah. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna’s sporting director, Giovanni Sartori, has been active in the transfer market, focusing on bolstering the squad before the season kicks into high gear. While Sartori has already made a €10 million offer for Lille’s Alexsandro, Chalobah has emerged as a potential alternative or additional signing.

Chalobah’s Appeal to Bologna

Chalobah, at 25, offers flexibility, able to play as a centre-back, right-back, or even in a holding midfield role. Bologna sees value in bringing him in on loan, especially given Chelsea’s need to trim their squad under Enzo Maresca. However, Chalobah’s recent season has been marked by injury struggles, which may lower his valuation to around €15 million. This makes him an attractive option for Bologna, who are looking to strengthen their backline without breaking the bank.

Sartori’s Aggressive Approach

Sartori’s approach is nothing short of aggressive, reminiscent of his previous success where he secured six players in a brief period last summer. His determination to secure Chalobah underscores Bologna’s intent to compete at a higher level this season. With Bologna also monitoring other targets, such as Alexsandro, it’s clear that Sartori is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to improve the squad.

As negotiations continue, it will be interesting to see whether Bologna can secure Chalobah and add the depth they need to compete in Serie A this season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential departure of Trevoh Chalobah will bring mixed feelings. On one hand, Chalobah has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in his ability to adapt to different roles across the backline. His versatility has been an asset for the squad, especially in a team undergoing significant changes. However, with Chelsea needing to reduce the size of the squad and focus on core players, a move for Chalobah might make sense.

There’s a sense of expectation that the club should retain promising talents, but the reality is that not every player can fit into Maresca’s plans. Chalobah’s injuries last season didn’t help his cause, and perhaps a loan move to Bologna could provide him with the consistent game time he needs to regain his form.

The reported €15 million valuation may seem modest, but given Chalobah’s recent struggles, it might be a fair reflection of his current standing. If he does move, Chelsea fans will surely wish him well, hoping that he can find his footing in Serie A and perhaps return stronger. For now, though, the focus remains on how Chelsea can streamline the squad while maintaining quality for the challenges ahead.