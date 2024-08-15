Old Firm Derby Shock: Away Fans Still Barred

Old Firm Derby: Away Fans Still Sidelined Despite Previous Agreements

Persistent Exclusion of Away Supporters

In a move that continues to stir the pot in Scottish football, away fans will remain absent from the much-anticipated derbies between Celtic and Rangers. Despite a promise made back in March to reintegrate visiting supporters starting this season, the recent developments—or rather, the lack thereof—suggest a different narrative unfolding.

Rangers recently announced a disappointing update for their supporters: “Celtic will make no allocation for away fans for the September Old Firm game.” This decision underscores a persistent tension and contradicts earlier assurances from both clubs and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL). Initially, there was hope, as both Glasgow giants agreed to allow around 5% of the stadium capacity to be filled by away fans, fostering a more inclusive atmosphere.

Impact of Stadium Renovations

Complications have arisen not just from administrative decisions but also due to logistical hurdles. Rangers, for example, find themselves temporarily relocated to Hampden Park. This move comes as a result of delays in the renovation works on their Copland Stand, significantly impacting their home game arrangements and possibly influencing their stance on away fan allocations.

This situation leaves approximately 2,500 Celtic fans and 3,000 Rangers supporters out in the cold, unable to participate in one of the most vibrant fixtures of the Scottish football calendar. The standard reciprocity expected in such agreements seems to be on hold, at least for the fixtures at Ibrox come January, as stated by Rangers: “No away allocation will apply for the January Old Firm fixture at Ibrox. This is consistent with the reciprocity embedded in the agreement reached between the clubs and the SPFL.”

Fan Sentiment and Club Communications

The ripple effects of these decisions touch every corner of the Old Firm’s passionate fan base. The lack of away fans not only diminishes the matchday experience but also strips the games of a layer of competitiveness and vibrancy that only a mixed supporter base can offer.

As both clubs navigate through this impasse, fans and pundits alike are left pondering the future relations and arrangements that define one of Europe’s fiercest rivalries. The anticipation of seeing a sea of mixed colours cheering in the stands remains just that—an anticipation unmet, as echoed by the sentiments from the club’s official channels.