Premier League Coverage: Get the Full Experience

Premier League Viewing Guide: Catch All the Action from Anywhere

Excitement Mounts for the Premier League’s Return

As the summer sporting frenzy continues, the Premier League is poised to steal the spotlight. This Friday, the iconic Old Trafford will be buzzing with energy as Manchester United welcomes Fulham to kick off the new season. With questions buzzing—Will Manchester City clinch the title once more? Can Arsenal finally triumph? What awaits Liverpool in the post-Klopp era?—the 2024-25 season promises to deliver enthralling football narratives.

UK Viewing Options: Where to Watch the Matches

Sky Sports remains a prime destination for Premier League enthusiasts in the UK, broadcasting 128 games this season, with plans to expand to 215 next year. Fans can access Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels for £22 per month under a 24-month contract. The new Sky Sports+ service adds value by offering streams of over 1,000 English Football League games at no extra cost.

Additionally, NOW TV continues to offer flexible viewing packages, with a recent promotion slashing the price to £26 per month. For those seeking diversity, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime also offer substantial coverage, with TNT showcasing 52 matches and Amazon streaming 20 games, including the coveted Boxing Day fixtures.

Across the Pond: US Fans’ Options

NBC has been a beacon for Premier League broadcasts in the US since 2013, with a commitment extending to the 2027-28 season. Offering unparalleled access, NBC, along with Peacock, ensures every match is available live, with Peacock streaming at least 175 exclusive games. Subscription plans are available, catering to various viewer preferences.

Canadian Fans: Stay Tuned with Fubo

For Canadian fans, Fubo has emerged as the exclusive broadcaster of Premier League matches. With a starting price of CA $29.99 per month, subscribers can enjoy every game in 4K Ultra HD, alongside expert analysis on Premier League TV.