Erik Ten Hag Admits Man United ‘not ready’ Ahead of Fulham Clash

Man Utd Face Fulham Challenge: Ten Hag’s Concerns

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side may not be fully prepared for their Premier League opener against Fulham. The Red Devils will take on the Cottagers at Old Trafford on Friday (20:00 BST), but a series of injuries and late arrivals have left the Dutchman with some tough decisions to make.

New Signings and Limited Preparation Time

Despite the excitement surrounding Manchester United’s new acquisitions, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, both players only arrived on Thursday. This has left Ten Hag with little time to integrate them into the squad, raising concerns about their readiness for the match against Fulham. The two defenders, brought in from Bayern Munich at a combined cost of nearly £60 million, are expected to be part of the squad, but their limited training time could influence Ten Hag’s selection.

“The team is not ready but the league starts,” said Ten Hag, reflecting on the challenge ahead. “There are more managers who definitely have this problem but we have to make a start. We can’t hide from it. We can’t run away from it. We have to deal with it.”

Injury Concerns Mounting

In addition to the issues with the new signings, Manchester United are grappling with a growing injury list. Luke Shaw, a key figure in United’s defence, remains sidelined due to a calf injury. The full-back hasn’t played for United since February, but Ten Hag is optimistic about his return, stating, “He will return in the short term. It doesn’t take long. Luke is a very important player for our team, so we want to get him back as soon as possible but we can’t force this process.”

Further complicating matters, new £52 million defender Leny Yoro has been ruled out for three months, and forward Rasmus Hojlund is dealing with a hamstring problem. Ten Hag’s options are thinning, particularly at left-back, with Tyrell Malacia also out as he recovers from knee surgery.

A Strong Line-up Expected Despite Setbacks

Even with these selection headaches, Ten Hag remains confident that he can field a competitive side against Fulham. His focus is on the players who are available rather than those who are missing.

“It’s not about the players who are not available,” he emphasised. “It’s also what I said always last season – it’s about the players who are available, and we have a good group, we can make a strong selection.”

The manager’s confidence is further buoyed by the potential debut of Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee. Although Zirkzee was an unused substitute during the Community Shield defeat by Manchester City, he could provide a fresh attacking option for Ten Hag as United look to start their season on a positive note against Fulham.

The Road Ahead

As Manchester United prepare to face Fulham, Erik ten Hag is under no illusions about the challenges that lie ahead. With injuries and late signings affecting his squad, the Dutchman will need to rely on his tactical acumen and the depth of his team to navigate these early-season hurdles. However, with a strong line-up still on the cards, Man Utd fans will be hopeful that their side can overcome these obstacles and begin their Premier League campaign with a victory.