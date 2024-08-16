Player Ratings: Man United’s Zirkzee Saves the Day Against Fulham

Man United vs Fulham: Zirkzee Seals Victory in Premier League Opener

Manchester United opened their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham, thanks to a late goal from debutant Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker made an immediate impact, securing three points for the Red Devils in a match that was a test of patience and perseverance.

Zirkzee’s Instant Impact

Joshua Zirkzee, a summer acquisition by Manchester United, proved to be the difference-maker at Old Trafford. Coming off the bench in the second half, Zirkzee showed the composure and quality that Erik ten Hag will be hoping to see more of as the season progresses. With just five minutes left on the clock, Zirkzee orchestrated the winning move, dropping deep to initiate play before positioning himself perfectly to convert Alejandro Garnacho’s cross into the bottom corner.

The goal not only marked a dream debut for Zirkzee but also set the tone for what United fans hope will be a successful season. Despite dominating possession, United struggled to break down a resilient Fulham side until Zirkzee’s intervention.

Fulham’s Defensive Stubbornness

Fulham, under the guidance of Marco Silva, showed they could be a tough nut to crack. The London side made a positive start, with Kenny Tete forcing a superb save from United’s new goalkeeper, Andre Onana. Fulham’s defence, marshalled by Bernd Leno, stood firm for much of the match, with Leno denying Bruno Fernandes on multiple occasions.

Fulham will feel aggrieved to have left Old Trafford empty-handed, especially after keeping United at bay for so long. Their organisation and discipline in defence frustrated the hosts, but their lack of cutting edge in the final third ultimately cost them.

United’s Midfield Struggles

Manchester United’s midfield struggled to assert control during the match, with Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo taking time to find their rhythm. The Red Devils were often stifled in the middle of the park, unable to create clear-cut chances. Mason Mount and Amad Diallo, starting in more advanced roles, failed to make a significant impact, leading to their substitution on the hour mark.

However, it was United’s defensive frailties that nearly allowed Fulham back into the game. Lisandro Martinez’s risky tackling and positional lapses presented opportunities for Fulham, which they, fortunately for United, did not capitalise on.

Player Ratings

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana – 6/10

– 6/10 RB: Noussair Mazraoui – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Harry Maguire – 7/10

– 7/10 CB: Lisandro Martinez – 5/10

– 5/10 LB: Diogo Dalot – 6/10

– 6/10 CM: Casemiro – 6/10

– 6/10 CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 RW: Amad Diallo – 4/10

– 4/10 AM: Mason Mount – 3/10

– 3/10 LW: Marcus Rashford – 4/10

– 4/10 CF: Bruno Fernandes – 5/10

– 5/10 SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (60′ for Mount) – 7/10

(60′ for Mount) – 7/10 SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (60′ for Amad) – 7/10

(60′ for Amad) – 7/10 SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (81′ for Mazraoui) – 6/10

(81′ for Mazraoui) – 6/10 SUB: Jonny Evans (81′ for Maguire) – 6/10

(81′ for Maguire) – 6/10 SUB: Scott McTominay (84′ for Mainoo) – 6/10

Fulham