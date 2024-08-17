Goldbridge: “It’s a wonder goal, and it’s a match-winner”

Manchester United Secures Narrow Victory Over Fulham in Tense Premier League Opener

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Fulham, thanks to a stunning goal from Joshua Zirkzee in the dying moments of the match. The game, held at Old Trafford, was far from a polished performance by the Red Devils, but it provided crucial three points that will help Erik ten Hag’s men build momentum early in the season. As Mark Goldbridge emphasised on The United Stand, “It wasn’t pretty, but it was necessary.”

Zirkzee’s Magic Moment

The highlight of the game came late when Zirkzee, who was brought on as a substitute, produced a moment of brilliance that ultimately sealed the win for United. Goldbridge was effusive in his praise: “If he doesn’t score that goal, we don’t win the game. It’s a wonder goal, and it’s a match-winner.” Indeed, Zirkzee’s clinical finish was a testament to his composure under pressure and could be a sign of bigger things to come for the young striker.

Fulham, on the other hand, struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their best opportunity coming from a shot outside the box in the first half. Despite their effort, they couldn’t find a way past United’s defence. Goldbridge pointed out, “Fulham’s best chance was a shot from the edge of the box. Where were Fulham’s big chances?”

Defensive Concerns

Despite the victory, concerns remain about United’s defensive setup. The defensive line sat too deep, a point that Goldbridge and many fans on The United Stand highlighted. “The defensive line was shockingly low,” Goldbridge stated, emphasizing that such tactics could lead to problems against stronger teams like Brighton in the coming weeks. The depth of the defensive line allowed Fulham to apply pressure, and United could have paid the price if not for some key interventions.

Harry Maguire, who has often been a subject of debate, delivered a solid performance, but as Goldbridge put it, “Maguire had a good game, but that defensive line has got to be higher up the pitch.”

Ten Hag’s Tactical Choices

Erik ten Hag’s tactical decisions also came under scrutiny. Goldbridge noted, “Ten Hag is scared to take off players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, even when they are underperforming.” This reluctance to rotate key players is a concern, especially with a long season ahead. Goldbridge compared Ten Hag to managers like Klopp and Guardiola, who aren’t afraid to make bold substitutions, even with their star players.

However, Goldbridge did acknowledge that Ten Hag’s substitution of Zirkzee paid off. “The Zirkzee sub worked. We kept a clean sheet, and we had the best chances,” he remarked, although he tempered his praise by noting that there were still elements of luck involved in the win.

Looking Ahead

As United prepares for tougher challenges, including an away game against Brighton next week, there is a clear need for improvement. Goldbridge summed it up perfectly: “We’ve got to be more this year. It can’t just be like that every week.” With new signings like Mazraoui and De Ligt still settling in, and the return of Rasmus Højlund on the horizon, United fans will be hoping for a more cohesive performance in the weeks to come.

The win against Fulham might not have been convincing, but as Goldbridge rightly said, “Sometimes it just comes down to the club you support. If Liverpool fans win like that, they’ll be ecstatic.”

For now, Manchester United can take solace in the fact that they secured three points, even if the performance left much to be desired. The road ahead is long, and the expectations at Old Trafford remain sky-high.